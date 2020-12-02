Dominion Energy customers get another chance to speak about proposed rate hike

Dominion Energy customers will get another opportunity to weigh in on the utility's newly proposed rate hike, which could increase the monthly power bills for 753,000 ratepayers in South Carolina starting next year.

The S.C. Public Service Commission, the state's utility regulators, scheduled two public hearings in early January so that Dominion power customers can speak about the company's plan to boost its earnings by $178 million annually.

How to participate in the hearings: Anyone who is a Dominion Energy electric customer in South Carolina can participate in the newly scheduled hearings. Here's an explanation of how to sign up. To schedule a time to speak at the hearings power customers can either email communications@psc.sc.gov or call 803-896-5133. Anyone who is interested in testifying must contact the S.C. Public Service Commission staff by 4:45 p.m. on Jan 6th. Power customers will need to specify which hearing they want to speak at and whether they want to testify over the phone or in-person. They will also need to provide the PSC with their name and telephone number.

The PSC already held three other virtual hearings in November so that Dominion customers could call in to voice their opinions about the rate hike, which would increase the company's electric rates by 7.7 percent.

But those events were widely criticized after a number of connection issues and technological problems made it difficult for power customers to testify and tell South Carolina's utility regulators what they think about Dominion's proposal.

The new public hearings will be held on Jan. 5 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Jan. 7 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. And this time, Dominion ratepayers will be allowed to testify in person, if they choose.

The PSC decided not to allow people to speak in-person at the hearings in November, even though state health officials advised them that it would be possible as long as speakers wore masks and followed public health procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The PSC said it will be following public health guidelines for the hearings in early January and will be disinfecting the hearing room in between each speaker who chooses to testify in person.

Documents filed with the PSC show that 25 power customers have already signed up for the new hearings in January. Only one of them plans to testify in person at the PSC's office, located just outside Columbia off of U.S. Highway 20.

Many Dominion customers, which live around Columbia, Orangeburg, Beaufort and Charleston, are very interested in Dominion's rate hike request. It marks the first time that Dominion has asked to increase its customers monthly bills since the company took over SCANA Corp. and S.C. Electric & Gas in 2019.

The seven members of the PSC, which act as judges in utility cases, will ultimately be responsible for deciding whether Dominion gets what it is asking for.

The PSC is preparing to hold separate hearings in early January where attorneys for Dominion, environmental groups, several large industrial electric customers and two consumer advocacy agencies will present evidence about the utility's proposed rate hike.