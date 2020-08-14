Dominion Energy asks SC utility regulators to raise its electricity rates by 7.7 percent

Dominion Energy, the new owner of S.C. Electric & Gas, asked South Carolina's utility regulators to increase its customers' power bills by 7.7 percent to reimburse the company for billions of dollars it spent over the past eight years.

The utility's request, which was submitted to the S.C. Public Service Commission on Friday afternoon, would raise the monthly power costs for its average residential customer by $9.68. That means ratepayers using roughly 1,000 kilowatts of electricity would be spending around $132 per month to light and power their homes.

The rate increase will allow Dominion to collect roughly $178 million more per year from all of its residential, commercial and industrial electric customers.

This marks the first time Dominion, which is based in Virginia, has asked to bump up rates for its roughly 734,000 power customers in South Carolina since taking over SCE&G in 2019.

But the company's request is still likely to cause an uproar among ratepayers. Many former SCE&G customers, which are largely located around Beaufort, Orangeburg, Charleston and Columbia, are still upset that they are paying for the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project in Fairfield County.

Dominion had nothing to do with that massive nuclear project, which was abandoned by SCE&G in 2017.

But Dominion did play a role in convincing the PSC and S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, that the utility should be allowed to charge customers another $2.3 billion for the unfinished nuclear reactors over the next two decades. At the time, Dominion's attorneys argued that was the only way to seal the company's takeover of SCE&G and prevent the utility from going bankrupt.

Rodney Blevins, the CEO for Dominion Energy South Carolina, said his staff has done everything it can over the past year and a half to reduce the operating costs at the utility in order to hold down the monthly bills for its ratepayers.

Since Dominion's takeover of SCE&G was finalized, the company has reportedly saved $45 million. It accomplished that largely by shedding redundant, white-collar jobs and coordinating purchases with Dominion's other subsidiaries. That's money that won't be charged customers.

“The team has worked extremely hard from the close of the merger to minimize the effects of this increase,” Blevins told The Post and Courier.

Still, Dominion says the newly proposed rate increase is necessary to reimburse the company for significant infrastructure improvements that were made over the past eight years.

SCE&G's former leaders did increase people's power bills several times since 2012 with PSC approval. But all of that extra money was spent financing the failed nuclear project. It didn't do anything to cover the normal operating costs that utilities traditionally ask to raise rates for.

If Dominion's new request is approved, it would cover around $2.1 billion that was spent on the expansion and improvement of its power lines. That includes the transformers, switch yards and other equipment needed to hook up the 80,000 new customers the utility added since 2012.

The rate hike would also reimburse the company for $878 million in upgrades to the utility’s power plants, including measures meant to protect the environment, and $198 million in technology and equipment upgrades meant to safeguard the electric grid from cyber attacks.

Dominion is also asking to recoup the millions of dollars that were spent on the utility's response to hurricanes and other storms that have smacked South Carolina in recent years. That includes at least $79 million in deferred costs from flooding and wind damage in 2018 and 2019.

The proposed rates would also bake in a 10.25 percent return on equity, which goes toward servicing the company's debt and providing a profit for Dominion's shareholders on Wall Street. The company reported it only earned a 5.9 percent return on equity last year.

The additional money that's being requested, Dominion said, is necessary to maintain the reliability of the company's electric service. Outside of major storms, the average Dominion customer in South Carolina was without power for less than 78 minutes in 2019, the company said.

The current rates Dominion customers are paying, it added, do no reflect the full costs of supplying power to the the area the company serves.

Dominion's attorneys will need to convince the PSC members of the necessity for all of those costs at hearings early next year. The earliest the proposed rate hike could go into effect is March 2021.

In the meantime, the company's request will be put under a microscope by the Office of Regulatory Staff, the state's utility watchdog agency, as well as a number of other parties that are likely to challenge Dominion in front of the PSC.

“The ORS is in receipt of the application and will be commencing its internal review and analysis," Ron Aiken, the agency's spokesman said.

That regulatory process has become much more difficult for South Carolina utilities following the collapse of the V.C. Summer nuclear project. Most of the regulators who were on the PSC during the nuclear construction have either stepped down voluntarily or been replaced by state lawmakers, who elect members of the commission.

Those changes have made the relationship between the PSC and the state's investor-owned utilities more confrontational of late. Last year, the PSC rejected a large portion of two rate hikes for Duke Energy, South Carolina's other investor-owned electric utility. Duke has since appealed those decisions to the S.C. Supreme Court.

Blevins is aware that South Carolina regulators have become more wary about allowing utilities, which operate as monopolies, to raise rates on their customers. That’s how the process should work, he said.

But Dominion, he added, can back up every expense it is requesting. It will prove that in the coming months, he said.

“We believe our case, when the evidence is presented, will be compelling,” Blevins told The Post and Courier. “I still have confidence in the process. And we’ve done our homework. We’ve worked really hard to put together a strong case that is reasonable.”

Many of the expenses that Dominion is asking to recover may be difficult for the PSC to reject. In most cases, utilities are legally entitled to investments they made in their systems if they are in use and benefit customers.

But that's unlikely to lessen people's frustrations over the proposed rate hike. Increasing people's utility bills is always a contentious process.

Dominion, however, will be going through the steps as families and businesses in the utility's service territory continue to struggle through a major recession.

Dominion has made changes to lessen the burden on its customers during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It voluntarily suspended shutoffs for its electric customers who were not able to meet their monthly payments. It also waived late fees, reconnection fees and interest payments on unpaid bills.

But those policies are currently set to end expire on Sept. 14, unless the company chooses to give delinquent customers even more leeway.