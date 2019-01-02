South Carolina's largest investor-owned utility came under new ownership for the first time Tuesday, when Dominion Energy Inc. completed its $14.6 billion acquisition of SCANA Corp.
The sale of the Cayce-based S.C. Electric & Gas parent was announced a year ago, one of the after-effects of the failed expansion of the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station. SCANA was hurt financially after it abandoned the Midlands project in July 2017 and sought out buyers.
After numerous hearings and days of testimony, state regulators determined that the Dominion purchase offer was the best option. They approved the all-stock deal last month.
The acquisition gives the Richmond Va.-based buyer control of a former Fortune 500 business with more than 2 million electric and natural-gas customers in the Carolinas and Georgia. The company was started about 175 years ago in the Lowcountry as Charleston Gas Light Co.
The terms of the acquisition include the requirement that Dominion keep SCE&G's headquarters in the Midlands, add a SCANA director to its board and offer workers some post-merger assurances.
Dominion CEO Thomas F. Farrell II said in statement that the Virginia company "is pleased to add SCANA's fast-growing, high-performing Southeastern businesses to our 18-state footprint.
"Together, we are committed to providing safe, dependable, affordable and clean energy to the communities served by SCANA and to maintaining its excellent record of reliability and customer service," he said.
The combination expands Dominion's operations in Georgia and the Carolinas, where the company had already operated an electric utility serving 120,000 customer accounts in northeastern North Carolina and a 1,500-mile gas pipeline principally in South Carolina, among other businesses.
"The addition of SCANA makes geographic sense and aligns well with our core, regulated energy businesses," Farrell added. "These are well-run regulated operations that we expect will help improve Dominion Energy's risk profile and growth outlook."
Jimmy Addison, chief executive officer of SCANA, said the sale "marks a significant milestone in the history of Dominion Energy and SCANA." and that workers of the acquired company "will now hit the ground running ... and embrace change."
"Employees at our respective companies have been working hard for months on integration planning, and I am confident that will lead to a smooth transition," he said. "These two companies share common values, and this combination provides SCANA's businesses with the scale and stability to meet customers' growing energy needs in the years to come."
The deal includes name change: Southeast Energy Group SCANA Corp. will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Dominion. Its operating companies are SCE&G, Public Service Co. of North Carolina and SCANA Energy Marketing Inc. Southeast Energy Group "will maintain a significant local presence with a local management structure," according to Dominion.
That division will be led by W. Keller Kissam,a Citadel graduate who previously was president and chief operating officer of SCE&G. Addison is not part of the new management team.