Dominion close to settling case with securities regulators over SC nuclear project

Dominion Energy, the new owner of SCANA Corp. and South Carolina Electric & Gas, could soon reach a $25 million settlement with federal regulators over the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project in Fairfield County.

The proposed settlement would allow Dominion to remove itself from a high-profile civil case that was filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in February.

That lawsuit alleges that SCANA, the primary owner of the abandoned nuclear reactors in South Carolina, "repeatedly deceived" investors and furthered a "historic" case of securities fraud.

Dominion, which is based in Richmond, Va., was named in the lawsuit because of its takeover of SCANA and SCE&G in 2019. It inherited the legal liability, along with all of SCE&G's ratepayers in South Carolina.

When the SEC filed the case in February, Dominion called the lawsuit a "disappointing development."

Since then, Dominion has worked behind the scenes to cut a deal with the federal agency. The company announced the potential settlement with the SEC as part of a quarterly earnings report this week.

Dominion's leaders said they struck the $25 million deal with officials at the SEC's Division of Enforcement in April. But the company emphasized the settlement would still need to be finalized by the SEC and a federal judge in South Carolina.

According to Dominion, the deal would allow the company to settle the case without admitting that SCANA did anything wrong over the course of the failed nuclear project.

But that doesn't mean the case is over.

The SEC's lawsuit also targeted two of SCANA's former executives: CEO Kevin Marsh and Executive Vice President Steve Byrne.

Dominion's potential deal with the SEC does nothing to settle the allegations leveled against Marsh or Byrne, both of whom resigned after the nuclear project was cancelled in 2017.

It also doesn't protect SCANA's former executives from any criminal charges that could be filed over their handling of the V.C. Summer expansion project, which cost more than $9 billion before it was cancelled.

If Dominion's quarterly report is any indication, the criminal investigation into the abandoned nuclear project is not yet concluded.

Dominion notified investors this week that it entered into cooperation agreements with both the U.S. Attorney's Office and the South Carolina Attorney General's Office.

And the company said it continues to respond to additional subpoenas and document requests as part of the criminal investigations.