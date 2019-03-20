Disney seals buyout of Fox assets
LOS ANGELES — Disney has finalized its $71 billion acquisition of Fox's entertainment business in a move set to shake up the media landscape. The deal paves the way for Disney to launch its streaming service, Disney Plus, due out later this year.
By buying the studios behind "The Simpsons" and X-Men, Disney aims to better compete with technology companies such as Amazon and Netflix for viewers' attention - and dollars.
Disney needs compelling TV shows and movies to persuade viewers to sign up and pay for yet another streaming service. It already has classic Disney cartoons, "Star Wars," Pixar, the Muppets and some of the Marvel characters.
With Fox, Disney could add Marvel's X-Men and Deadpool, along with programs shown on such Fox channels as FX Networks and National Geographic.
Court: Google class-action should be revisited
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed a lower court to take another look at a lawsuit that involved Google and privacy concerns and ended in a class-action settlement.
The high court said in an unsigned opinion that a lower court should address whether those who sued had the right to do so. The Google users who sued argued that the search engine sends website operators potentially identifying information when someone clicks on a link produced by a search. They said the practice violates users' privacy under federal law.
Google eventually agreed to include certain disclosures about its practices on three webpages and settle the class action for $8.5 million. Of that amount, $2.1 million went to lawyers, $1 million paid administrative costs and $5.3 million was set aside for six organizations that deal with internet privacy issues. The individuals who initially sued received $5,000 each, but the millions of Google users they represented received nothing. If all 129 million people had been paid, they would have gotten 4 cents each.
The justices had taken the case because it raised issues of fairness in the rare instances in which courts approve a "cy-pres" settlement, roughly translated as near as possible, and find it's impractical to send money to the very large class of affected people.
But the court's opinion Wednesday didn't deal with that issue. The justices said a lower court needed to address whether the individuals who sued were entitled to do so. The justices said a federal trial court or the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals should resolve that issue.
Starbucks to test eco-friendly cups
SEATTLE — Starbucks says it plans to test both recyclable and compostable cups over the next year.
Customers in New York, San Francisco, Seattle, London and Vancouver will help test the cups, which use fiber, paper and other materials in place of plastic liners. Starbucks announced the test program Wednesday at its annual shareholders meeting.
The company also said it plans to redesign its stores as it adapts to increasing mobile pick-up and delivery orders.
Changes will vary by location. For example, in a neighborhood with three Starbucks cafes, one might be changed to an express format while another offers delivery.
Starbucks' U.S. mobile orders more than doubled between 2016 and 2018, to 12 percent of orders. But there have been complaints about congestion in stores.
Ford retools its Detroit factory plan
DETROIT — Ford is repackaging a previously announced manufacturing investment in the Detroit area and now says it will spend $900 million and create 900 new jobs over the next four years.
Most of the new workers will build a new generation of electric vehicle at a Ford factory in Flat Rock, Michigan, south of Detroit. It will see an $850 million investment. The company also plans a $50 million autonomous vehicle manufacturing center at an undisclosed site near Detroit that will add hardware to existing vehicles.
The announcement comes just after a three-day string of venomous tweets by President Donald Trump condemning crosstown rival General Motors for shutting down its small-car factory in Lordstown, Ohio, east of Cleveland.
Frontier, attendants reach tentative deal
DENVER — The union representing Frontier Airlines flight attendants says they have reached a tentative contract deal with the Denver-based budget carrier.
The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA said both sides agreed to terms for the contract late Tuesday, but the language still needs to be finalized and approved by the flight attendants' elected union leaders next week.
The union says the deal for over 2,200 flight attendants includes significant pay increases, schedule flexibility, quality of life enhancements and other benefits.
A planned demonstration by flight attendants in Denver on Wednesday was called off because of the tentative deal and will be converted into a celebration.
It comes two months after Frontier pilots approved a new contract after nearly three years of negotiations. That deal provided an average 53 percent pay increase. The carrier serves from Charleston International.
Nexstar to sell 19 stations for $1.32B
IRVING, Texas — The Texas-based owner of NBC affiliate WBCD-TV in Mount Pleasant is selling 19 television stations for $1.32 billion as part of its buyout deal with Tribune Media.
Nexstar Media Group agreed in December to buy Chicago's Tribune Media for about $4 billion. Part of that agreement requires Nexstar to sell certain stations in order to comply with ownership rules and to get federal approval of the Tribune transaction.
Nexstar is selling 11 of the stations to Tegna Inc. for $740 million and eight stations to E.W. Scripps Co. for $580 million. None is in South Carolina.
Nexstar said Wednesday that it's still in active talks to sell two stations in Indianapolis. The company said it'll use proceeds from the sales to fund its Tribune deal and to reduce debt.
Dental firm adding 2,000 Tenn. jobs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee has announced Nashville-based SmileDirectClub will hire more than 2,000 employees over the next five years as part of plan to expand its headquarters and facilities in Tennessee.
Lee said Wednesday that the company's $217 million investment will create new jobs in Nashville. State officials have not revealed the amount of incentives the company will receive for the expansion.
The company offers clear teeth aligners often at a lower cost than traditional braces offered by orthodontists. The company, which first launched in 2014, says it currently employs more than 1,600 people in the Nashville area.
This is the second expansion SmileDirectClub has launched in Nashville in two years. In 2017, SmileDirectClub announced a $4.5 million expansion to create nearly 450 jobs.
General Mills 3Q results top forecasts
MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills Inc. shares rallied in early trading Wednesday after the food company posted better-than-expected results and raised its guidance.
The company reported a fiscal third-quarter profit of $446.8 million, or 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 83 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.
The maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods posted revenue of $4.2 billion in the period, up 8 percent, also surpassing forecasts. Results include Blue Buffalo Pet Products, which was acquired in April 2018.
Looking ahead, General Mills expects its adjusted full-year earnings per share to be flat to up 1 percent from last year's $3.11. Previously, it forecast a decline of up to 3 percent.
Uber Freight expands to Europe
SAN FRANCISCO — Ride-hailing giant Uber is expanding its freight business into Europe.
The service connects trucking companies with shippers who have loads to haul.
Uber said Wednesday it would launch freight operations in the Netherlands and would later expand into other parts of Europe.
Lior Ron, head of Uber Freight, says there's a severe shortage of truck drivers in Europe. He also says trucks there are empty for 21 percent of the kilometers traveled.
Uber says it aims to bring more efficiency and transparency to the freight market.
Uber Freight began in the U.S. in 2017. The company says it had 30,000 active users in the last quarter of 2018, and the Uber Freight app was downloaded more than 328,000 times. It did not disclose revenues.