Whether it be by car, scooter, bike or pedicab, companies are targeting their services to voters who need a ride to the polls Tuesday.
Ride-sharing giants like Uber and Lyft are offering discounted rides all day, and some local businesses are getting in on the action, too.
Charleston-based bike sharing company Gotcha, which operates the city's "Holy Spokes" bike fleet, has made use of its bikes free on Election Day. Through its "Roll to the Polls" initiative, any customer can access the bikes using a special code.
Voters can also get free transportation from Charleston Pedicab and Charleston Rickshaw. The $6 per 10 minutes charge for downtown rides will be waived to transport people to and from the polls Tuesday, said owner Sean Nemitz. The drivers may be easier to find and flag down, too. Nemitz said they'll be decked out in patriotic garb for the occasion.
The companies extending the offers say the promotions address a perennial issue for voters. About 29 percent of voters ages 18 to 29 who did not vote in 2016 cited transportation as a major reason why, according to a study from the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement at Tufts University.
"The public can have an impact on the decisions of this country by voting, and if transportation is an obstacle, we want to do everything we can to remove those barriers," said Gotcha CEO Sean Flood.
This is the second time Lyft has offered discounted rides on Election Day and the first that Uber has extended the offer.
The ride-share discounts differ from many of the Election Day promotions businesses have offered for years. Most offers follow the same model: Show your "I Voted" sticker and get a free discount, beverage or small food item.
But many experts have contested that it's illegal to offer free perks to people if they can show that they voted.
When federal candidates are on the ballot, federal law bans any kind of rewards for turning out to vote, explained Rick Hasen, a professor of law and political science at the University of California, Irvine.
Since states are voting on the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate this year, that rule would apply.
Over the last several years, most national chains have discontinued the practice. Still, many local businesses continue to encourage visitors to flash their stickers in exchange for freebies. More than a dozen Charleston restaurants and bars have advertised such offers for this year's midterms.
The way for businesses to legally offer Election Day perks, Hasen said, is to extend the offers to anyone, without asking for proof that they have voted.
In most cases, anyone can use ride-share discounts by entering an advertised code, or, in the case of Charleston Pedicab and Rickshaw, just asking for it — no proof is needed, Nemitz said, to claim a free ride. That would clear the companies from the implications of "I Voted" sticker promotions, since the discounts don't hinge on whether a customer has or will vote on Election Day.
The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority is also offering free transportation Tuesday. Routes and schedules can be found online.