Discount retailer Stein Mart, with 11 SC locations, likely to close most stores

COLUMBIA — Stein Mart, the discount clothing retailer that operates 11 South Carolina locations, is closing most or all of its stores after filing for bankruptcy protection, the company said Wednesday.
The Jacksonville, Fla.-based chain already is holding a liquidation sale at its Columbia store in Trenholm Plaza in Forest Acres.
Stores will remain open during the liquidation process, company spokeswoman Linda Tasseff said. They are expected to close in the last three months of this year, Tasseff said.
The company lists 11 locations around the state on its website, including two in the Charleston area, in West Ashley and Mount Pleasant. Kimco Realty, the property owner for the St. Andrews Center in West Ashley, said in July that it was marketing the Stein Mart space to new tenants, citing the off-price retailer's financial struggles.
Stein Mart also has stores in Greenville, Spartanburg and Myrtle Beach.
With a 35,000-square-foot location, the company has been an anchor tenant at Trenholm Plaza in Columbia for decades along with Publix and grocer The Fresh Market.
Stein Mart carries a range of casual and dress clothing for men and women, along with some home furnishings. It has promoted itself as a place for shoppers to get department-store brands at affordable prices.
A tough retail environment combined with the impact of the coronavirus on sales made this the best decision for the company’s stockholders, CEO Hunt Hawkins said in announcing the bankruptcy filing.
"The company has determined that the best strategy to maximize value will be a liquidation of its assets pursuant to an organized going out of business sale," Hawkins said in a statement.
The company, which operates about 280 stores, had been a candidate for a merger earlier in 2020, but that deal collapsed amid uncertainty over the coronavirus. Its stock had lost more than half of its value in 2020.