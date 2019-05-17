A Tennessee-based discount chain is closing more stores after announcing last month it would shutter its last remaining Charleston-area location.
Fred's will begin liquidation sales Thursday at 104 underperforming stores as part of an “ongoing effort to rationalize its store footprint,” the retailer announced Thursday.
The closings in South Carolina affect nine locations, including:
- Bishopville: 618 Sumter Highway
- Camden: 1521 Jefferson Davis Highway
- Chesterfield: 2404 West Blvd.
- Gaston: 106 Jimmy Martin Circle
- Lyman: 200 Spartanburg Highway
- Newberry: 1827 Wilson Road
- Piedmont: 908 Anderson St.
- Sumter: 209 Broad St.
- Woodruff: 505 Laurens Road
The new round of closings comes five weeks after the Memphis-based company said it would darken 159 stores, including the shop at 119 College Park Road in Ladson and 10 others across the Palmetto State. They are expected to close by month's end.
Previously announced locations slated for closure this month are in Anderson, Chester, Clinton, Hodges, Iva, Landrum, Liberty, North Augusta, Orangeburg and Pickens.
“These additional store closures are a difficult but necessary step in the continued restructuring of Fred’s,” Fred’s CEO Joseph Anto said in the statement.
After the 263 closures, representing 46 percent of the company, there will be 294 remaining locations.
Liquidation firm SB360 Capital Partners is managing the liquidation sales for Fred's.