Discount grocer Lidl plans to add 3rd Charleston-area store in Mount Pleasant

A discount grocer with a growing presence in the U.S. has its eye on the lucrative Mount Pleasant market for a third store in the Charleston area.

Germany-based, no-frills supermarket Lidl recently signed a 15-year lease with options for up to 15 more years for a slot in the Dick's Sporting Goods-anchored Bowman Place Shopping Center on Bowman Road, according to Charleston County records.

The company, with its U.S. headquarters in Arlington, Va., plans to move into the 20,000-square-foot space formerly occupied by cookware merchant Kitchen & Company, which closed last March after five years.

The grocer plans to expand the store's footprint by 6,000-square-feet in the rear and add a new loading dock.

Plans do not specify an opening timeframe, and a Lidl representative did not immediately respond for comment about the new store.

The grocer opened its first Charleston-area store in Goose Creek in 2017, while another is planned on Dorchester Road near Cedar Grove Apartments in North Charleston.

The new East Cooper store site is two miles north of rival Aldi, which opened on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard in 2017 where a bowling alley once operated in the Plaza at East Cooper Shopping Center.

About 80 percent of Lidl's products are its own brand. And like its competitor Aldi, it requires customers to bring their own bags. Additionally, the grocer offers a variety of items other than food that changes each Wednesday.

Lidl opened its first store in 1973 in Germany with three employees and 500 products. Today, it has 11,200 stores, operates in 32 countries and employs 310,000 people.

The grocer established operations in the U.S. near Washington, D.C., in 2015 and opened its first U.S. locations in 2017. It now has more than 100 stores in nine states.

Kmart once anchored the Mount Pleasant shopping center until the big-box retailer closed in 2013. The site was later redeveloped into Bowman Place.

Besides Dick's Sporting Goods, other shops operating in Bowman Place include Nordstrom Rack, J. Crew Factory, DSW, Two Cumberland, Xfinity, The Vitamin Shoppe, Kairos Mediterranean, Kudzu Bakery and Comeback Shack.

An expansion for a second phase of Bowman Place is in the works behind the shopping center, including several new buildings and a six-story Aloft Hotel.