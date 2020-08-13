Discount grocer Lidl plans a second store in Charleston area

Low-cost grocer Lidl plans to add a second store in the Charleston area.

A spokesman for the Germany-based company said Thursday plans are in the works for a new store in North Charleston.

"We are currently going through the approvals process for our site in North Charleston and expect to have more to share over the coming months," Chandler Ebeier of Lidl said. "We look forward to expanding our presence in the Charleston area and serving the community in the future."

The discount grocer recently filed plans with the city of North Charleston as well as state environmental regulators to build a 29,089-square-foot store on a 3.3-acre site on Dorchester Road in North Charleston.

The wooded parcel sits in front of Cedar Grove Apartments and is directly across from Trump Street. No wetlands are affected, according to the environmental filing for a stormwater permit.

The property is zoned for a planned development and does not need a land-use change, according to Ryan Johnson, spokesman for the city of North Charleston.

The proposed store is a bit smaller than the 36,170-square-foot supermarket the grocer opened on St. James Avenue in Goose Creek in 2017.

On either side of the Lidl site, new commercial development is planned on a large undeveloped, nearly mile-long parcel abutting Dorchester Road between Riverbluff Parkway and extending west of Cannondale Drive.

The city approved a plan last December to rezone the 65-acre tract as a planned development that would include retail, restaurants and a grocery store. The Lidl site is within that parcel.

Lidl has not announced an opening date for the new grocery store.

The grocer is a direct competitor with no-frills chain Aldi, which has three stores in the Charleston area, including one at Dorchester and Ladson roads in Summerville, just west of the proposed Lidl store. A fourth Aldi will open next week on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston.