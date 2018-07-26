DHL, a global express delivery provider, has nearly tripled the size of its South Carolina coastal operations with a new facility on Stall Road in North Charleston.
The 16,200-square-foot center is designed to handle DHL's growth in Charleston-region deliveries through 2025, with a sorting capacity of 2,000 pieces per hour. The $2.2 million facility also serves the Myrtle Beach area.
The center also will leverage its location near Charleston International Airport to shorten delivery times both domestically and internationally. DHL said it is handling more shipments related to industrial trade worldwide, particularly with South Carolina's growing automotive manufacturing sector.
"International shipping is growing and will continue to do so, fueled in large part by the explosion in international e-commerce among businesses of all sizes," Chet Paul, general manager for DHL Express U.S. in the Southeast, said in a statement.
"DHL is the leading-edge provider of international logistics services, with some of the most forward-thinking technology in the industry as well as pro-active growth planning, which is what we've demonstrated in Charleston," Paul said.
The expansion follows last year's decision by competitor FedEx to open a new package-handling hub in North Charleston for ground-based deliveries.
A part of Germany's Deutsche Post DHL Group, DHL employs about 360,000 people at more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, offering international express, road, air and ocean transport. The company generated revenues of nearly $70 billion in 2017.