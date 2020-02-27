Developers get a shot to argue luxury resort on SC barrier island is 'ecotourism'

You’re seeing the Post and Courier's twice weekly business newsletter. Get all the openings, closings, and the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina here.
The developers behind a luxury resort proposed for a South Carolina barrier island have another chance to prove their plans qualify as "ecotourism."
Under their vision, Bay Point Island — an undeveloped island northeast of Hilton Head in Beaufort County — would house what they've described as a high-end "ecoresort," accessible by boat or aircraft only.
But in December, Beaufort County staff said that the development shouldn't be allowed; it didn't meet the definition of "ecotourism" since, in their view, the plans put resort-type activities as the primary use, and sustainability and ecological promotion were secondary.
Environmental groups that oppose the development, like the Coastal Conservation League, applauded the decision. Their primary argument against the resort is its location: barrier islands vulnerable to erosion are no place for a new resort, they said.
Island co-owner Tim Pitcher said in a statement that he was "surprised and disappointed," and described the decision as being "in bad faith" since it was handed down before owners had formally submitted plans to the county.
Developers appealed the staff's decision, and a zoning board is scheduled to hear that request today.
Ahead of the review, the South Carolina Environmental Law Project filed a motion on behalf of the Gullah Geechee Fishing Association, asking to intervene in the review.
The waters around Bay Point are a historic fishing ground for Gullah-Geechee residents on nearby St. Helena Island. In its motion, the association argues that the resort plans would threaten that.
"Increased boat traffic to ferry the resort passengers to the island will damage the available fish population in and around Port Royal Sound and an exclusive resort will undoubtedly restrict the association's members' ability to access the areas required to sustain the seafood industry," the motion states.
The island's owners have said that they would not interfere with access for fishing. They also expressed interest in doing business with local fishers, though the Gullah-Geechee association has said it isn't interested.
In response to their motion, another was filed on behalf of the Bay Point Island developers, asking that any evidence or testimony beyond county staff and the developers be excluded.
Today's meeting could have several outcomes. The board could defer the request and hear it at a later date, which may be likely given the recently-filed motions and the importance of this decision for the developers' project.
If the board does review it, they could uphold county staff's decision which would continue to stall the development. The board could also overturn that decision, advancing the Bay Point Island resort in the approval process.
- A grand opening for the Charleston area's second Krispy Kreme drew long lines this week. A franchisee said Charleston could support three more.
- Mount Pleasant restaurant Rusty Rudder will shut its doors on Saturday.
- Fiery Crab Juicy Seafood Restaurant has its grand opening on Friday.
- A new UPS shipping and delivery store opened downtown on Meeting St.
“It’s tough for everybody in brick-and-mortar stores. Supermarkets are taking it hard like everybody else.”
— David Livingston, retail analyst for DJL Research
Fans of late night Harris Teeter runs are out of luck. The grocery chain is stopping 24-hour service at all stores starting March 4. The change will impact three Charleston-area locations that still had overnight hours.
So, why the switch? A Harris Teeter spokeswoman cited shopping trends, lease requirements and "other economic considerations."
- S.C. is joining an investigation into Juul Labs, just months after the state offered tax incentives to the company for a new plant. (Post and Courier)
- Starting in May, South Florida-based Silver Airlines will launch nonstop service to four destinations from Charleston's airport. (Post and Courier)
- Boeing got its first commercial jet order of the year this week, ending its order drought in a deal that includes S.C.-made 787s. (Post and Courier)
- Coronavirus fears hit the stock market hard this week. So what stocks did well? Clorox, Campbell Soup and Zoom, a video conferencing tool. (NYT)
- Banks could bring in $2 billion more annually if black Americans had the same access to financial products as white Americans. (McKinsey & Co.)
