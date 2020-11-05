Developers appealing rejection that's blocking their luxury resort plan for SC island

The owners of an uninhabited Lowcountry barrier island are challenging a zoning board's decision that blocked their plans to build a luxury resort there.

Community groups and the island's owners have sparred for more than a year over whether the plans to build a 50-unit resort should be allowed on Bay Point, a small barrier island near Hilton Head.

For tourist lodgings to be built there at all, a special use permit for "ecotourism" was required since the island is zoned as a natural preserve.

In September, Beaufort County's Zoning Board of Appeals voted unanimously to reject Bay Point Island LLC's special use request. The island’s owners filed their appeal in Beaufort County Thursday.

The issue could be sent to the circuit court, but first developers are requesting mediation with county officials.

Tom Taylor, a Hilton Head Island-based attorney who represents the owners of Bay Point, said Thursday they hope to ultimately see the decision reversed, but they want to go to voluntary mediation first to "see if there is a middle ground" they can find with the county.

Bay Point's owners are prepared to continue to make their case, Taylor said, and if the zoning board's decision were to go to the circuit court and be upheld, they would challenge that, too.

"We feel very legally supported in our appeal," Taylor said.

The resort plans, which include wellness centers, restaurants, a cooking school, an earth lab and solar farms to help power the complex, were rejected by the zoning board because the application failed to show how the resort would be compatible with the immediate vicinity, minimize harm to the environment and "enhance the ecotourism experience" of users, among other concerns, according to a written order from the board that lists the reasons for denial.

Taylor said the developers continue to believe the resort plans, which would cost about $100 million to execute, were compatible with all applicable county codes.

Their project has drawn criticism from multiple local groups and environmental organizations that argued a development of that size should not be allowed on Bay Point, which has no major structures now and is only accessible by boat or aircraft. Audubon South Carolina has expressed concerns about building on Bay Point, which is a designated Important Bird Area.

South Carolina politicians, including Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-S.C., wrote to the board ahead of their vote, asking that the Bay Point application be denied.

The county board heard from more than a dozen people who spoke against the resort plans when it reviewed the application in September. Among them was Marquetta Goodwine, or Queen Quet, chieftess of the Gullah/Geechee Nation, who brought printed copies of more than 30,000 signatures from a petition that was started online to stop the Bay Point development.

In a statement Thursday, the South Carolina Environment Law Project said they continue their "vehement opposition" to the resort plan are prepared to protect the island "with whatever legal means necessary."

The developers' appeal "ignores the reality of our eroding shoreline and tramples over the sentiments of tens of thousands of individuals," the group argued.

Beaufort County staff had recommended approval for the Bay Point proposal, but only under certain conditions. Those included placing development restrictions on the high ground on Bay Point that isn’t part of the 50-acre resort site.

Developers rejected that idea but proposed an alternative that would limit while still allowing some development on lots where single-family homes can be built.

The resort project and the controversy around it have raised questions about how "ecotourism" is defined and regulated now. In this instance, county development director Eric Greenway said in an email last month that the regulations were "not as concise as they could be" and they are reevaluating the best ways to handle future projects seeking the ecotourism special use.