A "next generation" industrial park that broke ground a year ago in Berkeley County is about to get its first tenant space and a new nature trail that can be used by the public.
Exeter Property Group, based near Philadelphia, this week closed on a $5.25 million purchase of 77 acres at the Camp Hall Industrial Campus near Ridgeville. The industrial park, adjacent to the Volvo Cars manufacturing capus, is being developed by state-owned electric utility Santee Cooper.
Exeter plans to build a logistics center that includes three speculative buildings totaling 945,000 square feet for warehouses or distribution centers. The property is located near the intersection of Fish Road and Volvo Cars Drive.
The project was announced last June and Exeter has a year to begin construction of the first building, according to documents filed with the Berkeley County Register of Deeds.
Matt Cochrane, Exeter's investment officer for the Carolinas, said the developer chose the site because of its access to interstates, the Port of Charleston, rail service and the Charleston region's growing labor pool.
Moncks Corner-based Santee Cooper is paying for infrastructure and amenities at the park. The utility is marketing Camp Hall as a unique mix of industry, outdoor recreation and commercial businesses on a 1,950-acre site near Interstate 26. The businesses and recreation areas will be open to the public.
Santee Cooper last week applied for a permit to build a 4.6-mile multi-use path at the industrial park. The state's Department of Health and Environmental Control is reviewing the application.
In addition to industrial buildings and nature trails, Camp Hall at buildout will include a village center with service businesses such as a day care, bank, gas station, grocery store and fitness center. Santee Cooper hopes the mix of on-site amenities will give the park an edge in attracting businesses and workers.
Pamela Williams, Santee Cooper's senior vice president and chief financial officer, called Camp Hall a "world-class commerce park designed for the needs of the next generation of industry."
Exeter, one of the world's largest real estate investment groups, also developed a 280,000-square-foot warehouse at the Charleston Regional Business Center on Clements Ferry Road near Daniel Island. The company also owns industrial property in the Upstate.