Despite spectator limit, PGA Championship's return to SC expected to boost tourism

KIAWAH ISLAND — The scene on Kiawah Island this week isn't like anything the Lowcountry has seen since the start of the pandemic.

Spectators for the 2021 PGA Championship at the island's famed Ocean Course are boarding shuttle buses, buying concessions and posing for photos just like they would at a major spectated sporting event in the pre-pandemic days — with some COVID-related caveats.

Spectators were required to wear face masks on shuttle rides and indoors, but many shed them once they were out in the open air. They quietly watched their favorite players practice, reminded by posted signs that autographs aren't allowed this year, for COVID safety reasons. And, along with their water bottles and hats, attendees carried around canvas chairs, the suggested seating substitute since grandstands weren't built this year as a health precaution.

The most substantial coronavirus-related rule for the event is a cap on spectators, set at 10,000 per day.

Though fewer spectators translates to less direct visitor spending, after a year of canceled events and lost revenue, when the announcement was made in late February that a scaled-back spectated PGA Championship would be proceeding during its planned May dates, tourism officials welcomed the news that the region would be getting a big spring kickoff to this year's tourism season, albeit later than usual.

At the time that decision was made, COVID-19 vaccine appointments were harder to come by, and case counts were higher.

The traditional tourism season opener, the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition, had been called off for that month because of ongoing coronavirus concern.

Progress has been made since then, on case counts and on vaccinations, which are now much more widely available in the state.

And, just last week, the Centers for Disease Control said for the first time that fully vaccinated people can go mask-free and forego social distancing in many settings, especially while doing activities outdoors.

While it was impossible to predict a few months ago how things with the pandemic would evolve by mid-May, decisions had to be made, said PGA Championship director Ryan Ogle.

"I think we put the best plan forward at that time that allowed us to have the most amount of people possible," Ogle said.

Following updated health guidance, the PGA Championship adjusted its rules for mask-wearing outside. Previously, all attendees, including vaccinated people, were going to be required to wear masks both inside and outside. Now, event guidelines say face coverings are required indoors and and on shuttle buses and are recommended outside.

Because of the reduced spectator count, more tickets seem to be being redeemed and utilized, Ogle said. Attendance on Monday beat expectations, he said, and, at midday, Tuesday was tracking to do the same.

"That's a good trend," he said.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

For Charleston-area businesses, the attendees that have the biggest impact on the region the week of the event are people who come from out of town. Those visitors book hotel rooms, dine out, go shopping and visit attractions.

While it's hard to tell what share of this week's spectators traveled far enough for the event to fall in that category, Ogle said they had more ticketholders coming from 200 miles away or farther than they typically do.

"I think that shows this is a place that draws people in," Ogle said.

Spending connected to the 2021 PGA Championship was supposed to generate a $100 million economic impact for the region, based on an estimate from the College of Charleston's Office of Tourism Analysis that was made prior to COVID-related changes to the event.

They're not going to reach that with the 10,000-spectator cap, Ogle said.

But, Ogle said, the media-related impact has grown since the first time Kiawah hosted the Championship in 2012.

The holistic media value the championship is able to deliver, according to Nielsen Sports data, is worth $100 million on its own.

"I think the impact can really come from inviting people back and from someone seeing this course and putting it on their bucket list for next year or saying, 'Wow, that's a beautiful area. I want to check it out,'" Ogle said. "I think our ability to do that has greatly expanded in the last nine years."

A major change for the championship since its first time on the Ocean Course could also make that airtime more effective, said Roger Warren, longtime president at Kiawah Island Golf Resort.

Starting in 2019, the PGA Championship was moved from August to May. That's good for golf — windier weather makes for more interesting play, Ogle noted — good for heat-averse spectators and potentially good for a destination aiming for a full tourism recovery.

"We still have the summer ahead of us and then the fall," Warren said. "I'm optimistic, and I think there's reason for people with businesses in the area to be optimistic because it's coming at a time that can really boost us."

At Warren's resort, demand is back and has been back for awhile, he said, likely thanks to the fact that its offerings check many of the boxes for what travelers have been looking for during the pandemic, like access to the beach and outdoor activities. Golf, especially, took off.

Rounds played last year broke the resort's previous years, and it's looking like the same will happen in 2021, Warren said.

The sport had a boom nationwide last year as people sought out outdoor-only activities that were social distancing-friendly.

Warren said he kept hearing from guests that golf — or really any outdoor activity — gave them a sense of normalcy last year. Seeing the PGA Championship coming to fruition this week is having a similar effect, another step toward normalcy, Warren said.