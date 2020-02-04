Despite coronavirus and China's trade reach, it's business as usual at Charleston port for now

South Carolina trades more goods with China than any other country, but the coronavirus that's shut down factories within Asia's economic powerhouse has had no measurable impact to date on operations at the Port of Charleston, maritime officials said.

Trade between the two countries amounts to roughly $13 billion a year, and business at the port in January exceeded expectations.

That could change as a delayed Lunar New Year celebration halts production in China and the coronavirus outbreak extends into February.

"The major impact on China trade is dependent on when workers can return to the factories," said Jim Newsome, president and CEO of the State Ports Authority.

He said West Coast ports are more vulnerable because China trade accounts for a larger percentage of their ocean-going cargo business.

Chinese factories typically shut down for weeks to let workers travel for the New Year holiday, and the later celebration could lead to canceled trips for some shipping lines.

The U.S. Coast Guard is requiring commercial ships docking within the U.S. after recent visits to most China ports to disclose any health problems crew members have experienced over the previous two weeks. As long as there are no sick crew members, ships will be allowed to berth as normal.

Crew members will be required to remain aboard the vessel except to help with loading and unloading cargo, according to a Coast Guard bulletin this week.

Newsome traveled to Asia this week to meet with port customers, but he canceled a trip to Shanghai because of the spreading virus. Instead, Newsome was to travel to Singapore, Taipei and Seoul.

"We altered our trip plan to exclude Shanghai when it was apparent that China, outside of Hubei province, would be more seriously impacted than originally seemed to be the case," Newsome said. "Suitability of visits to other countries has been coordinated with our customers there. We also monitor State Department guidelines."

In an effort to contain the coronavirus, Chinese authorities have suspended air, road and rail travel in the area around Wuhan — where the virus originated — and placed restrictions on travel and other activities throughout the country. They have also advised travelers not to visit the country at this time.

Charleston International has no specific plans to check passengers to see if they are infected with the virus, said airport CEO Paul Campbell. U.S. Customs and Border Protection has agents at domestic airports monitoring air travelers.

Most air carriers have temporarily suspended flights to and from China, and the resulting decline in high-spending Chinese visitors is one reason economists think the virus will knock down first-quarter output in the U.S. by as much as a half-percent.

But with the number of cases still on the rise, the final cost is unpredictable.

"It could be a few minimal tenths of a percent, or it could be up or near a full percent depending on the depth and duration of the actual exposure, Lindsey Piegza, an economist at Stifel Nicolaus & Co. in New York, told The Wall Street Journal.

The World Health Organization and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services have declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency. There are 11 known cases of the respiratory illness in the U.S. The virus, which is spread person-to-person, has killed more than 420 people in China and infected more than 20,000 others in the country.