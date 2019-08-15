COLUMBIA — Columbia features a strong deamd for office space and a new incentive package to encourage big developments, but it still is unlikely that anyone will launch construction of a major office tower in the city soon, real estate market watchers say.
Columbia and Richland County teamed up in July to offer an incentive to spur more big projects locally. If a project has spending for public infrastructure, that cost can be offset by a tax break for up to 50 percent of the whole project's value.
Even with that benefit, it's still not likely that a developer would see a building dedicated to offices as a fiscally worthwhile project, said John Folsom, chief executive officer of the Colliers International of South Carolina commercial real estate firm.
Columbia developers simply can't? justify charging the higher amount of rent that would be required to finance an office project, Folsom said.
In Charleston, where the rent on the best office space can exceed $35 per square foot, such deals can work. But top Columbia rates still tend to hover between $20 and $25 per square foot.
With the cost of materials and construction, the deal doesn't add up, Folsom said, and banks want to see similar deals already in place before they agree to lend at such prices, even if a tenant has signed a lease.
"Except for Charleston, it's a real challenge to develop a new office building and to make the numbers work," Folsom said.
Where Columbia is likely to see more modest growth in office space is in smaller, multi-purpose projects .A project that combines retail, office, hotel or residential space is likely to make more sense to developers than an office building, Folsom said.
Columbia does have a healthy, very steady market for office space, buoyed by the presence of government agencies.
Occupancy rates in both Columbia's downtown and nearby areas hover around 90 percent, according to data from Colliers. Suburban markets have been just as vibrant as the downtown market in recent years, with most openings in buildings considered top grade being filled quickly, according to firm.
"Columbia always has been a very stable office market," Folsom said.
Smaller spaces that have come open in existing buildings have filled quickly.
Some major tenants for downtown office space have been trimming back their need for space and the market has absorbed that easily, said Matt Kennell, CEO of the City Center Partnership, which promotes downtown development.
More modern workspaces often need less room because of designs that have cubicles and adjacent work stations rather than a number of separate walled offices, Kennell said.
Columbia seems to lack a key ingredient to launch a new project: A major tenant that would want a substantial amount of the new space and would push the project forward, said Ryan Coleman, the city's economic development director.
Developers want to have half the building's space already leased before they launch a project, Coleman said.
With its heavy emphasis on government offices, Columbia doesn't offer many likely candidates to seek that kind of new space at top dollar and get a project launched.
Columbia needs to do better in attracting corporate headquarters, Kennell said, which usually are the sites where tenants will be eager to anchor a major structure.
Greenville currently has a couple of major downtown office projects, both launched because anchor tenants wanted to be in that downtown spot, Folsom said.