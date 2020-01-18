“There is a direct correlation between art and design,” said Frances Parker of McLaurin Parker. “Art influences us in so many ways with design, color, textiles, composition and inspiration.”
Parker and sister Mary Scott have designed interiors in the U.S. and Europe. Their work has appeared in Garden and Gun and Domino magazines. A Charleston-based design firm, the two designed the interiors of the Butterfly Cottages at Kiawah River, a village neighborhood across the river from Kiawah Island.
Parker believes that we’re seeing a return to what we naturally gravitate towards – “a seamless blend of classic and modern.”
No more ticking a box of a particular design style. “A balance of form and function, quality over quantity. Bespoke personal pieces, original art and photography and a space that reflects one’s personality,” she said is what design is all about.
White and nature-neutral palettes replace dark spaces. Copper and unique tiles take over as the star of the show in kitchens and baths. After talking with the experts and researching what’s on trend take a look at what’s now and what’s so 2019 in Charleston design
Passe’ Present Day
Big leather sofas Colorful and tactile; linens, soft fabrics
Anything sterile or acrylic Personal art or bold wallpaper
Grey walls White walls and nature-neutrals
***
Don’t miss the 17th annual Charleston Home + Design Show presented by Charleston Home + Design Magazine. The custom home show running from January 24 through the 26 at the Gaillard Center will have over 100 of Charleston’s A-List local contractors.
On the schedule for this year's event are free design consultations with interior designers and architects, plus seven seminars to help connect homeowners with areas’s experts.
Learn the latest in pool installation, kitchen remodels, sustainable design, home automation and meet the builder of the HGTV Dream Home of 2020.
There’s free admission on Friday and the VIP Home Show Party is Friday evening. Win home improvement packages and more. Purchase tickets at CharlestonHomeandDesignShow.com.