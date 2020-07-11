Designer Jenny Keenan embraces variety of styles

If you ask Jenny Keenan, the owner and founder of Jenny Keenan Design what her creative design process is, she’ll tell you it’s all about originality, personality and travel.
Keenan moved from North Carolina to the Lowcountry after graduating with a degree in interior design. She joined a well-established Charleston design firm for four years and then branched out on her own. For the past 14 years, Keenan and her design team have taken on both residential and commercial projects.
Her work has been featured in Better Homes and Gardens, Southern Living, Coastal Living and Charleston Magazine. She has worked with clients in Charleston, Kiawah Island, Sullivan’s Island, the Old Village, North Carolina, Maryland and New York. A recent listing on Sullivan’s Island at 2307 Atlantic Avenue is the most expensive listing on the island at $8.5 million and Keenan’s designs are evident throughout. Her knack for mixing unique lighting, artwork and incorporating colors, patterns and textures on furniture, walls and floors – results in a home that is balanced, lovely and one-of-a-kind spectacular. Creating a sense of flow between rooms, she says, is about understanding spaces and making them work for a client’s lifestyle.
I posed a few questions to her about how she goes about designing a space.
How did your career begin?
My first design job was in 2000. My father dragged me into antique stores my whole life and I believe that sparked my interest. I’d say I was interested in design from a young age because of him.
What is your inspiration/creative process?
Our clients. I personally like many different styles and I love the process of nailing down the look they want – I want them to enjoy the process and love the outcome of it. Travel is my biggest inspiration but we haven’t been getting much of that lately!
What are the five most crucial elements in designing a space or home?
Understand the space and plan accordingly. Create a well-thought out electrical plan. Mix old and new. Create flow between rooms. Layering.
You’ve mentioned you have a passion for creative lighting, one of a kind objects and original art – in what ways have you implemented these in your designs?
We love looking for one of a kind accessories and lighting. The hunt is exciting. Art is another layer that we work very closely with our clients on – selecting artwork with a client can really make a statement in a room. In both residential and commercial design, we’ve implemented these. We used a vintage Murano glass chandelier in the Spectator Hotel in downtown Charleston.
How important is “flow” in design – is the open concept trend here to stay and if so, why do you think so?
Flow is one of the most important parts of designing a project. Most new construction we work on have a more open floor plan. And, in the case of remodeling we tend to be trying to open up the spaces for a new modern feel. I do feel like it is a trend that will stay around because it’s great for families and has a little less formal feel than some older homes with more closed off rooms. Using materials such as white oak on a ceiling and on an island base in a kitchen, dining and in living spaces help the rooms flow together. Natural colors and tones work nicely.
What about home offices – during a time when many of us are working at home – are clients leaning more toward a personal space designated solely as an office – does this mean a separate room?
If you have the space I say do a separate office. But, we are getting requests of how to integrate a desk into spaces. I have clients who are asking for desks in their children’s rooms because of homeschooling. And clients who are not going back to the office for at least a year and so we are trying to work them in. So many people can work remotely now and things are changing.
How do you bring the outdoors in – this is most likely easier in a home with a yard – what about a city apartment?
It’s pretty easy to bring the outdoors in at the beach, most homes have big windows with big yards and sometimes less wall space, so you’re naturally drawn to the outside. Keeping a room light and airy and highlighting windows, by leaving them bare or using simple mesh shades. In a city apartment where you don’t have such expansive views one decorates more internally. You scale down the design, make it more neutral if you want the windows to stand out and the sides to pop. If you don’t have much of a view and you’re close to your neighbor you can amp up the color and whimsy to make the interior more of a statement. Your exterior surroundings can be an important part of how you treat the inside.
Finally, if you had to sum up – what is “good design,” how would you define it?
Good design feels timeless. It can be updated, here and there but the bones can withstand time. There are just certain projects that you can see years from now and they still seem fresh and relevant – that’s what good design is.
