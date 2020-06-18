Demand for unemployment pay in SC fell by 14% but remains high

The number of South Carolina residents who filed for unemployment pay for the first time declined during the second week of June but remained elevated as the aftershocks of the coronavirus pandemic continues to ripple through the jobs market.
The U.S. Labor Department said Thursday 19,366 idled worked in the state applied for benefits from June 7-13, a drop of 14 percent, or 3,822, from the previous seven-day period.
The jobless claims figure has now dropped eight out of the past nine weeks.
A total of about 198,000 South Carolinians continued to receive unemployment benefits as of June 6, down 14,500 from the previous week. That lagging indicator includes new and previously filed claims.
Thursday’s report also showed that no South Carolina residents applied for jobless benefits for all of May under a new program that makes self-employed and gig workers eligible for aid for the first time. The government tallies those figures separately because they aren’t adjusted for seasonal variations.
The economic lockdown that forced many employers to shut down in mid-March sidelined tens of thousands of workers statewide and caused a huge spike in demand for jobless assistance.
Eligible applicants receive $326 a week from the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce and an additional $600 from the federal government, which is set to cut off its contribution at the end of July if Congress doesn't extend it.
Last week, the Federal Reserve released a forecast that suggested the national unemployment rate could remain above 9 percent through the end of the year. That would keep it near the peak of the Great Recession.
In April, South Carolina recorded its highest jobless rate in at least 44 years, at 12 percent. The May unemployment report for the state will be released Friday.
Nationwide, about 1.5 million laid-off or furloughed workers applied for benefits for the first time last week, or 200,000 more than some experts had projected. It marked the 11th straight weekly decline in applications, which peaked at almost 7 million in March. The drop was much smaller than in recent weeks, falling by just 58,000.
Another 760,000 self-employed and gig workers sought benefits under the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program.