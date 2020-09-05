Demand for apartment homes on the rise

According to the National Apartment Association, the population in Charleston continues to grow at a rapid pace. The demand for apartment homes is on the rise too. Charleston needs to build roughly 956 new apartment homes each year to keep up with demand. With this rise in population comes robust growth and opportunity for Charleston-area residents. Apartment construction contributes $520.8M to the Charleston economy annually and creates approximately 2,000 jobs. More data is available for the Charleston metro area and other areas (nationwide) at www.weareapartments.org.
The Charleston Apartment Association (CAA)
In 2019, 52 new members joined the CAA representing 3,955 apartment homes, making it a significant year for membership growth. And even with the challenging headwinds created by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Charleston Apartment Association continues to grow. In satisfying the increased demand for apartment homes, new communities are opening at a steady rate. Many of those communities and new supplier partner businesses are joining our association every month. This new growth provides a valuable opportunity for our existing membership (of over 425 apartment communities and supplier partner businesses) to gather new business contacts while learning more about the apartment industry as it continues to thrive in the tri-county area.
Since March, when COVID-19 related restrictions occurred to local business, the CAA offered over 20 events and education classes virtually and at no cost to members. Included were several classes providing continuing education credits for various certifications held by many of our members. We also extended the Membership dues deadline this year, in hopes to assist our members in negotiating the minefields of financial hardship created by the pandemic.
Charitable Endeavors
The CAA seeks to improve the industry by offering its members an opportunity to grow both professionally and personally through educational classes, networking connections, and charitable endeavors.
There are several committees in the CAA that provide service and outreach to members and residents. One that is especially worthwhile to note is the Charleston Cares committee.
Charleston Cares is a way for our association and its members to give back to the community – a thank you gesture to the residents of the greater Charleston area. The 2020-2021 charitable focus is the Lowcountry Continuum of Care. The Lowcountry Continuum of Care (CoC) is a membership body comprised of community services providers who plan, develop and implement comprehensive and coordinated strategies to address homelessness in Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Hampton, and Jasper Counties. The staff of the CoC supports recipients of HUD-funded homelessness services with assistance in a variety of areas.
In 2019 the CAA raised $18,326 for our designated charity, the Lowcountry Food Bank’s Backpack Buddies program, through our golf tournament. According to the Lowcountry Food Bank, that contribution provided 109,956 meals for local children.
Career Opportunities
The apartment industry is a growing industry that brings with it an increased need for talented, creative, and passionate individuals to lead and support it. The average apartment community includes 254 units and employs at least six onsite staff members, including a community manager, assistant manager, leasing consultants, and maintenance professionals.
Apartment industry careers offer competitive salaries, great benefits, training opportunities, and excellent room for growth as the industry typically promotes from within. Plus, the skills and experience gained working in an apartment community are easily transferable to the thousands of careers in apartment communities throughout the country. Job opportunities are available on our website, www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com.
Donna Bolewitz is the president of the Charleston Apartment Association. The association is non-profit organization that supports and serves the multifamily industry.