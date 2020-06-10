Delta Pharmacy to build new store in Charleston; Publix looks to expand on Daniel Island

An independently owned drug store will build a new shop on a key corner in downtown Charleston using the design of a former structure on the site while the lone supermarket on Daniel Island looks to expand again after meeting resistance during a previous effort.

Moncks Corner-based Delta Pharmacy will break ground on a new 4,000-square-foot building on a vacant lot at Calhoun and East Bay streets later this summer, according to owner Willis High.

The pharmacy currently occupies a space at 320 East Bay St., but High said the site will eventually be redeveloped by property owner Jupiter Holdings. It's the same block where East Bay True Value Hardware operated before moving to the upper peninsula and Domino's pizza was located before it moved to the WestEdge project on the western peninsula.

High believes construction will take about one year after the store breaks ground.

Delta Pharmacy operates seven locations throughout the Lowcountry. It has been located on East Bay Street for the past 11 years.

The new store's design is derived from a previous corner building called Three Sisters that was demolished in the 1960s, according to Blake Middleton of The Middleton Group Architecture Studio, which designed the new structure.

Second round

Daniel Island's lone supermarket is once again looking to expand after previous plans were shelved in a dispute with the city of Charleston over the proposed design.

Publix at 162 Seven Farms Drive is requesting conceptual approval for an addition and renovation.

Plans call for the 29,030-square-foot store to expand to 50,398 square feet into a grassy area next to the supermarket. The expansion will add a pharmacy, new entry/exit doors on the front and another entrance on the side between the bakery and deli that will lead to an outdoor-seating pavilion.

The Florida-based chain sought to nearly double the size of the 17-year-old store in 2017, but those plans never materialized after the city of Charleston’s Design Review Board asked that Publix include windows, tweak its facade design and come back with more renderings.

Publix has stated the inclusion of real windows interferes with freezer space, displays and storage.

Last fall, Charleston Planning Director Jacob Lindsey said Publix had withdrawn its proposal, but added the city would welcome a new submission and would work with the retailer "to resolve any design challenges."

The city's Design Review Board will consider the latest request on Monday.

The Daniel Island Architectural Review Board has already approved the supermarket's expansion plans.

Closed on King

Another downtown Charleston is not returning after the coronavirus shutdown.

Mellow Mushroom at 309 King St. is now permanently closed, according to co-owner Michael Shemtov.

The operators had contemplated the restaurant's future before the virus outbreak, but the pandemic hastened the decision to turn off the burners for good.

Shemtov said the building is for sale and under contract to a retail/service-sector enterprise. Co-owners are Joshua Broome and Johnny Hudgins.

The pizza maker continues to operate four other locations throughout the Charleston region in Mount Pleasant, North Charleston, Summerville and West Ashley.

What's cooking?

Famous Toastery plans to add a new restaurant across from the growing Nexton community in Berkeley County.

The dining establishment has submitted plans to build a 9,450-square-foot building on U.S. Highway 17-A near Sangaree north of Ridge Church Road and Madra Rua Irish Pub.

The applicant, Tupelo 2 LLC, is seeking a stormwater permit from state environmental regulators for the two-acre project.

Also, a Lowcountry food truck plans to roll into a brick-and-mortar location later this summer.

Braised in the South, serving the Charleston region since 2017 and winner of Food Network's "The Great Food Truck Race" Season 8, plans to open in August at 3338 Maybank Highway on Johns Island.

Owned by Steve Klatt and Brandon Lapp, the new venue will be open for lunch and dinner, serving sandwiches, soft serve ice cream and barbecue food truck favorites such as smoked wings, totchos, and pork mac and cheese.

"Brandon and I both have little kids, and we wanted to open a place where the food is great, gets to you quickly and has a great environment for the whole family at a reasonable price on Johns Island — a place we both call home," Klatt said.

The owners plan to continue serving Southern barbecue from the food truck as well.

"We love the food truck and love having people track us down to eat our BBQ, but now we want to make it easier to get their favorites from us," Lapp said. "We love what we do and feel this is the best way to continue to grow our BITS brand.”

The restaurant will be walk-up style with an outdoor patio in the back. It will include picnic tables, cafe lighting, planter boxes, misting fans and a large pecan tree. There will be a separate window for ice cream, so customers won't have to wait in the food line.

Gearing up

A new locally owned tool and equipment rental business is coming to the Charleston area.

West Ashley Tool & Rental plans to open by Friday at 13 Amy Elsey Drive off Wappoo Road, just south of Ashley Oaks Plaza. A grand opening will be set for later this month or the first week of July.

Owner John DeStefano says it will be the first locally owned tool and equipment rental business in West Ashley since Doc's Rent All closed nine or so years ago. His business partner is Waylon Cain.

About 60 percent of the shop will be geared for the do-it-yourself customer and 40 percent for professionals. Equipment will be added over the next few months, along will mini excavators and skid steer loaders by the end of June. Onsite equipment repair also will be offered.

Hours will be 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.

Foot fall

Longtime South Carolina residents probably remember slipping on their first pair of Bass Weejuns, without socks, of course.

Now, the parent company for the storied shoe is closing all of its G. H. Bass stores, including one in Tanger Outlets in North Charleston.

New York City-based G-III Apparel Group announced recently it will shutter all of its G. H. Bass and Wilsons Leather stores as part of a restructuring plan. The nearest Wilsons Leather store is in Tanger Outlets in Myrtle Beach.

Chairman and CEO Morris Goldfarb said the company's wholesale business, which includes the brands DKNY, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Karl Lagerfeld, will continue to be the primary growth and profit engine for the company.

G-III also reported that it moved to a loss in its fiscal first quarter, with sales falling 36.1 percent.

Buzzing again

A downtown Charleston honey store has reopened following the coronavirus shutdown.

Savannah Bee Co. at 276 King St. is once again serving all of its bee-produced products. The recommended health safety protocols are in place.