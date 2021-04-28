Delivery halt for 787 made in SC played large part in Boeing's first quarter loss

Boeing Co. posted its sixth straight quarterly loss as the COVID-19 crisis and languishing deliveries for the 787 program that's based in South Carolina continued to loom large over the planemaker's finances.

The company reported a worse-than-expected net loss of $561 million in the first quarter.

Revenue dropped 10 percent compared to the same quarter last year. Issues with the 787 were a key reason why, according to Boeing's April 28 earnings release. Right up until the end of the quarter, 787 deliveries remained on pause due to ongoing production issues and inspections, leaving dozens of the jets sitting in inventory.

So far, nine have been handed over to customers since deliveries resumed in late March, CEO Dave Calhoun said on a call with investors Wednesday, and there will "potentially be a couple more" 787 deliveries before the end of this week, Calhoun said.

While the delivery delays were a hit to first quarter results, Calhoun said in a note to employees that halting deliveries to do checks and rework aircraft was "the right thing to do."

"The time we are investing now in the 787, and across all of our programs, is driving stability and will position us to be stronger when the market recovers," Calhoun wrote.

The company still says it expects to deliver most of the 787s in inventory by the end of this year, though Calhoun said their main constraint will be the logistics of facilitating higher monthly Dreamliner deliveries — not the willingness of customers to accept their orders.

"It's just gonna be because of logistical timing with respect to when crews can get in and take delivery and move them out," he said.

As of late February, Boeing's North Charleston campus has been the only place where the 787 is assembled. It had been splitting the work with a widebody factory in Everett, Wash. until the previously announced plan to consolidate Dreamliner production in South Carolina was made official, halting all new 787 work in the Puget Sound region. Because of the ongoing inspections on the 787, though, Everett is continuing to handle that rework and the deliveries of the Dreamliners that were made there.

The first few months of the year showed both signs of continued turbulence and indications of progress. Calhoun said Boeing sees 2021 as a "critical inflection point," particularly as more COVID vaccinations are administered.

"Vaccine distribution remains the critical hurdle to a broad reopening," Calhoun said.

The industry's active fleet is still around three-quarters of its pre-pandemic size, he said, and, since domestic markets are rebounding first, single-aisle jets, like Boeing's 737 Max, are performing better than twin-aisles, like the 787, which are used for likely last-to-recover long-haul international routes.

While Dreamliner deliveries have resumed and will have to stay in the double digits monthly to keep up pace with Boeing's goals, April's delivery totals will be depressed for another reason: Handovers of the 737 Max have now been put on pause.

The Max, which was just recertified for commercial flights late last year, suffered a new safety setback this month when dozens of the jets were suspended from service due to electrical problems.

Because of those groundings, Calhoun said on Wednesday's call that deliveries of the 737 have been temporarily put on pause, which will "make April deliveries very light." They expect to catch up on Max deliveries "over the balance of the year," he said.

Calhoun said Boeing is "finalizing the plans and documentation" with the Federal Aviation Administration to detail how operators can safely return those jets to service.

Once those plans are approved, Boeing expects it will take "a few days per plane" to complete the necessary work. About 100 in-service airplanes are impacted, Calhoun said.