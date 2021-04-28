Delivery halt for 787, including SC jets, played large part in Boeing's Q1 loss

Boeing Co. posted its sixth straight quarterly loss as the COVID-19 crisis and languishing deliveries for the South Carolina-based 787 program continued to weigh on the planemaker's finances.

The company on April 28 reported a narrower loss of $561 million for the first three months of the year, compared to a $628 million loss for the same period of 2020.

Revenue dropped 10 percent to $15.2 billion, a decline tied in part to the 787 program, according to Boeing's latest financial results. Right up until the end of the first quarter, Dreamliner deliveries remained on pause because of lingering production issues and inspections, leaving dozens of the jets in inventory.

So far, nine 787s have been handed over to customers since deliveries resumed late last month, CEO Dave Calhoun said Wednesday. He added that "a couple more" of the widebodies could get picked up before the end of the week.

Boeing has about 100 Dreamliners in its inventory, finance chief Greg Smith said.

The company still says it expects to hand over most of the 787s in inventory by the end of the year, though Calhoun said the main constraint will be the switch to a higher monthly delivery pace — not a reluctance among customers to take them.

"It's just gonna be because of logistical timing with respect to when crews can get in and take delivery and move them out," he said.

Smith didn't give a specific timeframe for how long it's taking to rework 787s that are found to have the issue that set off these inspections — wrinkles in areas where sections of the fuselage are joined — but he said it's a matter of days per plane and that the process is moving more quickly now that workers are "coming down the learning curve."

While the 787 delivery delays were a blow to first quarter results, Calhoun said in a note to employees that halting deliveries to do checks and rework aircraft was "the right thing to do."

"Our pause went on longer than I think anybody wanted it to, maybe even including us," Calhoun said of the hiatus, which lasted nearly five months.

That long pause, which required "an awful lot of energy, a lot of cost and a lot effort" was purposeful, he said, and allowed them to "eliminate rework loops."

"We've taken really hard actions over the course of this year to stop things when we see an issue and get them fixed once and for all," Calhoun said, adding that the 787 is a "glaring example of that."

As of late February, Boeing's North Charleston campus has been the only site where the 787 is assembled. It had been splitting the work with the widebody factory in Everett, Wash., until the previously announced plan to consolidate production of the jet in South Carolina was made official last quarter.

That transition "went smoothly," Calhoun said.

Dreamliners haven't disappeared entirely from the Seattle-area site, where the original production has been shut down. Because of the inspections, workers in the Puget Sound region are continuing to handle rework and deliveries of Everett-made 787s.

The North Charleston site is juggling inspections, rework and assembly simultaneously, though new jets are being built at a slower pace.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Production of the 787 slowed to a rate of five per month in the first quarter, Calhoun noted, meaning the North Charleston site is building fewer aircraft than it did when it was sharing the work with Everett. The lower rate is a response to the pandemic-induced drop in demand for new airplanes.

Just four Dreamliner orders have been logged so far this year — the first since March 2020.

Orders for the narrow-bodied 737 Max accelerated in the last several months, though, with Boeing securing substantial sales agreements with Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and Alaska Airlines. Those orders gave Boeing its first months with net positive order outcomes since 2019.

But the Max has suffered a new setback: Electrical problems that Boeing disclosed earlier this month grounded dozens of Max jets, not long after federal regulators approved the planes for commercial flights again late last year.

Because of those groundings, Calhoun said on Wednesday's call that deliveries of the 737 have been temporarily put on pause, which will "make April deliveries very light." They expect to catch up on Max deliveries "over the balance of the year," he said.

Calhoun said Boeing is "finalizing the plans and documentation" with the Federal Aviation Administration on how operators can safely return those jets to service.

Once those plans are approved, Boeing expects it will take "a few days per plane" to complete the necessary work. About 100 in-service aircraft are affected, Calhoun said.

Smith, the Boeing finance chief who announced last week he'll be retiring after 30 years with the company, said he believes that, from a cash perspective, the company has endured its most challenging quarter of 2021.

Unloading 787 inventory and getting Max deliveries back on track are still the biggest drivers for improving "all financial metrics" for the planemaker in 2021, Smith said.

Calhoun said Boeing sees this year as a "critical inflection point," especially as more COVID-19 shots are administered.

"Vaccine distribution remains the critical hurdle to a broad reopening," he said.

The air travel industry's active fleet is still around three-quarters of its pre-pandemic size, he said, and, since domestic markets are rebounding first, single-aisle jets, like the 737 Max, are performing better than twin-aisle planes, like the 787, which are used for the likely last-to-recover long-haul routes.

In February, international air travel traffic was 11 percent of what it was in 2019, slightly below prior expectations, Calhoun said.

Returning to pre-pandemic levels of demand will still take "multiple years," he said.

Calhoun is expected to stay at the manufacturer's helm for at least several years of its COVID-19 recovery, following a board decision last week to raise the mandatory retirement age to 70 from 65. Without that change, Calhoun would have been forced to step down as CEO next April.