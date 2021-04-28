Delivery halt for 787, including SC jets, played large part in Boeing's 1st quarter loss

Boeing Co. posted its sixth straight quarterly loss as the COVID-19 crisis and languishing deliveries for the 787 program that's based in South Carolina continued to loom large over the planemaker's finances.

The company reported a worse-than-expected loss of $561 million on revenue of $15.2 billion in the first quarter.

Revenue dropped 10 percent compared to the same quarter last year. Issues with the 787 were a key reason why, according to Boeing's April 28 earnings release. Right up until the end of the quarter, 787 deliveries remained on pause due to ongoing production issues and inspections, leaving dozens of the jets sitting in inventory.

So far, nine have been handed over to customers since deliveries resumed in late March, CEO Dave Calhoun said on a call with investors Wednesday, and there will "potentially be a couple more" 787 deliveries before the end of this week, Calhoun said.

Boeing has about 100 Dreamliners in its inventory right now, finance chief Greg Smith said on Wednesday's call.

The company still says it expects to deliver most of the 787s in inventory by the end of this year, though Calhoun said their main constraint will be the logistics of facilitating higher monthly Dreamliner deliveries — not the willingness of customers to accept their orders.

"It's just gonna be because of logistical timing with respect to when crews can get in and take delivery and move them out," he said.

Working through the remaining inventory will require an average of double-digit 787 delivery totals every month for the rest of the year.

Smith didn't give a specific timeframe for how it's long it's taking to rework 787s that are found to have the issue that set off these inspections — wrinkles in the aircraft's fuselage skin — but said it's a matter of days per plane and that the process is moving more quickly now that workers are "coming down the learning curve."

While the 787 delivery delays were a blow to first quarter results, Calhoun said in a note to employees that halting deliveries to do checks and rework aircraft was "the right thing to do."

"Our pause went on longer than I think anybody wanted it to, maybe even including us," Calhoun said of the hiatus, which lasted nearly five months.

That long pause, which required "an awful lot of energy, a lot of cost and a lot effort" was purposeful, Calhoun argued, and put the program in a better position for when the market recovers.

As of late February, Boeing's North Charleston campus has been the only place where the 787 is assembled. It had been splitting the work with a widebody factory in Everett, Wash. until the previously announced plan to consolidate Dreamliner production in South Carolina was made official, halting all new 787 work in the Puget Sound region. That transition "went smoothly," Calhoun said Wednesday.

Dreamliners haven't disappeared from the Everett site, though. Because of the ongoing inspections, workers in the Puget Sound region are continuing to handle rework and deliveries of Everett-made 787s.

The Charleston site is juggling inspections, rework and new production all at the same time, though new jets are being made at a slower pace.

Production of the 787 slowed to a rate of five per month in the first quarter, Calhoun noted, meaning the North Charleston site is building fewer aircraft per month than it did when it was splitting the rate with Everett. The lower rate is connected to the pandemic-induced drop in demand.

Four Dreamliner orders have been logged so far this year and those were the first new orders for 787s since March 2020.

Orders for the 737 Max accelerated in the last several months, though, with Boeing securing deals with Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and Alaska Airlines. Those orders gave Boeing its first months with net positive order outcomes since 2019.

But the Max has suffered a new setback: Electrical problems that Boeing disclosed earlier this month grounded dozens of Max jets again, not long after federal regulators approved the planes for commercial flights again late last year.

Because of those groundings, Calhoun said on Wednesday's call that deliveries of the 737 have been temporarily put on pause, which will "make April deliveries very light." They expect to catch up on Max deliveries "over the balance of the year," he said.

Calhoun said Boeing is "finalizing the plans and documentation" with the Federal Aviation Administration to detail how operators can safely return those jets to service.

Once those plans are approved, Boeing expects it will take "a few days per plane" to complete the necessary work. About 100 in-service airplanes are impacted, Calhoun said.

Finance chief Smith, who announced last week he'll be retiring after 30 years with the company, said he believes that, from a cash perspective, Boeing has endured its most challenging quarter of 2021.

Unloading 787 inventory and getting Max deliveries back on track are still the biggest drivers for improving "all financial metrics" for the planemaker in 2021, Smith said.

Calhoun said Boeing sees 2021 as a "critical inflection point," especially as more COVID-19 vaccinations are administered.

"Vaccine distribution remains the critical hurdle to a broad reopening," he said.

The industry's active fleet is still around three-quarters of its pre-pandemic size, he said, and, since domestic markets are rebounding first, single-aisle jets, like Boeing's 737 Max, are performing better than twin-aisles, like the 787, which are used for likely last-to-recover long-haul international routes.