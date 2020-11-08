Defense engineering firm expanding in North Charleston

A Charleston County mechanical engineering firm with some military know-how in its back pocket is in expansion mode.
Defense Engineering Services announced last week that it's making a $1.1 million investment that's expected to add 18 jobs over time.
Founded in 2013, North Charleston-based DES specializes in survivability vehicle systems and mechanical engineering services for the U.S. government and private companies.
The veteran-owned company — which has employees familiar with mine-resistant vehicles, like the heavy-duty transports Force Protection Industries once made in Ladson, and other defense equipment — said it provides technical, design and manufacturing expertise.
The expansion, which is expected to be completed by 2025, will increase the firm’s manufacturing and storage capacity and provide additional office space and resources for engineering and design staffers.
"We started DES in South Carolina and the friendly business climate has helped us reinvest and grow," company executives Greg Gordo and Bob Cole said in a statement. "Over the next five years, we are planning for steady growth both through federal contracting and our involvement with other thriving businesses in the state."
Spec work
The area near the State Port's Authority's inland port off I-95 near the North Carolina state line is getting more speculative warehouse construction.
The Marlboro Development Corp. said it will build a 208,000-square-foot industrial building in the Carolinas I-95 Megasite commerce park in Dillon County. The building on a 24-acre site will be ready by the third quarter of 2021 and will be designed to accommodate modern logistics, manufacturing and distribution requirements.
Depending on market demand, the building can be expanded to 534,000 square feet.
Adjacent to I-95 and with frontage along the interstate, the building will be less than one mile from the inland port, which links the Port of Charleston to the state's Pee Dee region via CSX rail service.
This will be the development company's fourth speculative building in Dillon. Previous buildings include tenants such as Huber Engineered Wood Products and Wyman Gordon, which makes machined parts for the aerospace industry.