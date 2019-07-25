A Utah man facing fraud charges tied to the purchase of a failed South Carolina resort was arrested this month after authorities said he failed to comply with several key conditions of his release.
The U.S. Marshals Service took James Thomas “J.T.” Bramlette into custody on July 11, according to court documents. After a hearing that same day in downtown Charleston, he was released under more restrictive terms, including home detention and location monitoring.
Bramlette led a group that purchased the bankrupt Melrose Resort on Daufuskie Island in 2011. He was indicted in April on charges of defrauding investors and the Beaufort County tax collector. He was released on a $100,000 unsecured bond.
On July 9, the U.S. Probation Office in Charleston asked a judge to issue an arrest warrant, saying Bramlette failed to refrain from new criminal conduct and was a no-show at four court-ordered drug tests. Also, he traveled outside Utah for business without permission.
The new criminal activity referred to a bench warrant issued June 14 by a Salt Lake City court after Bramlette didn't appear at a hearing related to a misdemeanor assault case.
“When confronted about the non-compliance issues, Mr. Bramlette has repeatedly indicated a lack of understanding of his release conditions,” probation officials said in a letter to U.S. District Court Judge Richard Gergel.
Bramlette, who originally was represented by a private criminal defense attorney, has since been assigned a public defender.
He's accused of misleading investors and spending more than $1.5 million of their money on personal expenses, such as a Range Rover automobile, country club dues and college tuition bills. Two of his business associates also are facing criminal charges.
The alleged fraud centered on the purchase of the failed Melrose Resort with $17.5 million from a Dutch lender. Bramlette and a business partner went on to raise at least another $10 million from investors who were told their money, including retirement savings, would go to renovate the shuttered property and acquire more land around it.
By 2014, they had fallen behind on the mortgage. They also struggled to pay utilities and other day-to-day bills, the government said.
Efforts to refinance or sell the resort failed. Bramlette and his associates lost their ownership stakes in Melrose when they defaulted on a $700,000 loan.
Even so, they continued to raise money, according to a court filing. In 2017, Bramlette told investors that they controlled 1.25% "even though he had no ownership in the resort to assign," according to the government's indictment.
He also is accused of wiring a bogus receipt to fool the Beaufort County treasurer's office into thinking a delinquent $503,000 tax bill for the resort had been paid.
Jury selection for his trial is scheduled for September.
The company Bramlette formed to buy Melrose filed for bankruptcy protection about two years ago. The property is dilapidated and largely abandoned. The Dutch lender is the owner.
The resort was developed in the 1980s across from Hilton Head Island. It grew to include an inn, beach cottages, a Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course, tennis courts, an equestrian center and home sites.