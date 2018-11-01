One of the Charleston region's oldest industrial employers is set to come under new ownership.
WestRock Co. said its previously announced purchase of the Illinois business that owns the decades-old paper mill on the Cooper River cleared the final regulatory hurdle this week, when the U.S. Justice Department gave its blessing.
The roughly $4.9 billion acquisition of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. is expected to be finalized Friday, bringing together two manufacturers that share a common corporate bloodline.
KapStone is a relative newcomer to the industry. Started in 2005, it makes corrugated boxes and several grades of paper products.
Its manufacturing footprint include the landmark North Charleston mill, which opened in 1937. Kapstone bought the 900-worker site about a decade ago.
WestRock's global operations include plants in Florence, Latta and Spartanburg. It also maintains a corporate connection to the Virginia Avenue site through a previous business deal. About three years ago, WestRock snapped up MeadWestvaco Corp., which had shed the North Charleston mill in 2008. The buyer in that instance was a Chicago-area upstart called KapStone.
WestRock announced its latest major tie-up in January. It offered KapStone investors $35 a share in a combination of stock and cash. It has projected it can squeeze $200 million in cost savings from the buyout.
The Atlanta-based paper giant is likely to have more to say about the KapStone acquisition early Monday, when executives hold a conference call to discuss the latest quarterly financial results.