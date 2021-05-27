Decade-old debate helped pave way for biggest ship's visit to Charleston's port

The biggest container ship to visit the U.S. East Coast might have bypassed the Port of Charleston altogether if it hadn't been for a lot of research and a little arm twisting back when a project to deepen Charleston Harbor was in the planning stages.

As it is, the CMA CGM Marco Polo will dock at the port's Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant around 11 a.m. on May 28 — the last East Coast stop for a vessel as long as 3 1/2 football fields and able to carry as many as 16,022 cargo containers measured in 20-foot lengths.

Ed Aldridge, president of ship operator CMA CGM America, said the East Coast visit wouldn't be possible "without the efforts of our port partners," including roughly $2.5 billion worth of investments in terminals, new equipment and a deeper shipping channel in Charleston.

The initial deepening plan in 2010 wasn't intended to accommodate a ship as big as Marco Polo. The Army Corps of Engineers had been using a ship called Susan Maersk as the design vessel for other deepening projects on the East Coast, and wanted to do the same in Charleston. Trouble was, the Susan Maersk could only carry up to 8,200 containers and S.C. State Ports Authority executives knew much bigger ships were on the way.

"That was the biggest debate we had when we started," said Jim Newsome, the SPA's president and CEO. "They said you need to use an 8,200 (container) ship and we said, 'No, the future is going to be different'."

Newsome said his agency "marshalled a lot of information" and ultimately convinced the Army Corps it needed to use a much bigger ship to design the harbor deepening.

"We succeeded in that argument, which was critical for our deepening project," he said. "We were deathly afraid that we would do a deepening project and then have to turn right around and do another one."

The Army Corps relented — sort of.

The SPA was asking to deepen Charleston Harbor to 52 feet, while the Army Corps thought 50 feet was deep enough. The federal civil works agency ultimately said it would plan for a 52-foot depth, but the SPA would have to come up with the extra cash for those last two feet. The S.C. Legislature ponied up the extra $70 million — bringing the total cost to $558 million — and dredging to that full depth is now nearing completion.

It turned out to be a prescient move, with ships in the 13,000-container class now make weekly visits to Charleston's port.

In addition, a report by shipping analyst Hua Joo Tan with Alphaliner shows there are no vessels in the 7,500- to 9,999-container range on ocean liners' current order books. By contrast, there are 112 orders for new ships able to carry between 10,000 and 15,199 containers.

"Bigger ships carry more cargo, further supporting port-dependent businesses and jobs throughout South Carolina and beyond," Bill Stern, the SPA's board chairman, said in a statement. "Port infrastructure investments make milestones such as this possible, generating future growth for S.C. communities."

While the Port of Charleston's bigger ship-to-shore cranes, wharf refurbishment, harbor deepening and a new terminal "have come at significant cost," Newsome said, "it's a worthwhile cost because there was never any question about the trend being big container ships and being something that we had to address."

Aldridge gave a nod to the port's forward thinking in a written statement announcing the Marco Polo visit.

"Their intelligent, timely infrastructure improvements to support larger ships make it possible for us to proactively respond to the needs of our customers," the CMA CGM boss said.

The Marco Polo will eclipse the French shipping line’s Brazil vessel as the largest container ship to visit Charleston. The Marco Polo can carry nearly 1,000 more containers than the Brazil and is roughly 100 feet longer and 10 feet wider. Its one of three ships in CMA CGM's 16,000-plus container Explorer Class, with the other two named after Jules Verne and Alexander von Humboldt.

Those vessels are part of the Columbus Loop service, which originates in China and also stops at ports in New York, Norfolk, Va., and Savannah. The Brazil and another similar-sized ship are also also a part of that service, which travels via the Suez Canal and is part of the Ocean Alliance of cargo vessels.