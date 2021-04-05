Debut of Charleston's newest port terminal is on the horizon

It’s full steam ahead for the first cargo vessel to call at the new Leatherman Terminal, assuming the State Ports Authority’s arrival schedule holds water.
The maritime agency noted on its website late last week that the Yorktown Express is scheduled to tie up April 9 at the former Navy base in North Charleston.
It’s neither new nor big as container ships go, at least in the modern era. Built in 2002, the U.S.-flagged vessel measures about 243 feet in length and can carry the equivalent of about 3,200 20-foot containers, according to information posted on various maritime websites. It takes its name from its port of registry in Virginia.
The Yorktown Express is operated by the German shipping line Hapag-Lloyd, where SPA chief Jim Newsome worked as an executive for about 12 years before taking the top job at the ports authority more than a decade ago.
The ship is a regular visitor to the Holy City. Its last stop in Charleston was Feb 27-28.
At least three other vessels are due to help break in the Leatherman Terminal this month: Antwerpen Express on April 20; OOCL Brussels on April 21; and CMA CGM Andromeda on April 27.
The opening single-berth phase of the $1 billion terminal already has received its first outbound shipment: a single container from the BMW Upstate plant, one of the SPA's biggest accounts, arrived March 30.
The Leatherman Terminal eventually will be expanded to three berths that will be able to move the equivalent of 700,000 20-foot cargo boxes a year and work ships that can carry as many as 20,000 containers.
Currying flavor no more
What once was among Upper King Street’s hottest lunch and dinner spots has joined the ranks of former downtown Charleston restaurants.
Basil, which featured a deliberately noisy dining room, quietly shut its doors at its original peninsula location for good early last month.
The closing capped a nearly 19-year run of serving up curry dishes and Thai-influenced recipes — the pad Thai was a keeper — in the former Robinson’s Bicycle Shop building at the northeast corner of Ann Street.
Signs taped to the windows expressed thanks to customers and directed diners to its two other locations in Seaside Farms in Mount Pleasant and the Park Circle area of North Charleston. The inside was mostly cleared out except for the seating station and handful of chairs and tables that were left behind.
Basil claimed it stake on Upper King long before the area became a food-and-beverage hotbed that’s now struggling to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic and the riots last spring.
When it opened in mid-2003, it took the place of a Huddle House restaurant that had closed the prior year. Earlier this year, Basil limited its food-service options to takeout and delivery.
The restaurant website Eater Carolinas reported in February that an internal email cited “COVID and other unfortunate circumstances" as the reasons for the closing.
A restaurant representative did not immediately respond for further details.
On the border
Robinhood stars in the latest chapter in the long-running cross-border economic development saga between South Carolina and its larger neighbor to the north.
The stock-trading app, not the bow-and-arrow wielding literary character, picked the Charlotte area last week for a customer support center that will add 400 jobs to the Tar Heel State’s quiver.
According to the Associated Press, several other cities were courting Robinhood as well for the $11.8 million expansion over five years, citing a document from the N.C. Department of Commerce.
Among them: Fort Mill, about 20 miles below the Queen City and across the state line in York County. Other also-rans were Denver, St Louis and Tempe, Ariz.
It’s unclear what South Carolina officials offered the Menlo Park, Calif.-based company, but it apparently wasn’t enough.
The technology firm announced its pick shortly after North Carolina approved an incentives deal that would pay Robinhood up to $3 million over 12 years if it meets job-creation and capital investment thresholds. Under the agreement, average annual salaries for the new positions must be at least $72,628, the AP reported.
Sales pitch
Calling aspiring entrepreneurs: If you have created a product made, grown and assembled in the U.S., the world's largest retailer wants to hear from you.
For the eighth year, Walmart is hosting its "Open Call," where businesses hoping to put their products on the retail giant's shelves can pitch their creations to the Arkansas-based company's buyers virtually on June 30.
But there's little time to waste. The deadline to apply is April 30.
For those looking to apply, Walmart sends a video to all applicants, spelling out what the company is looking for in the presentations.
The virtual set-up is similar to last year's. In addition to one-on-one pitch meetings with Walmart merchants, participants will have a chance to hear directly from executives at the hour-long kickoff of the event.
Those selected could see products in a few shops or a few thousand stores.
The effort is part of Walmart's recently announced commitment to spend an additional $350 billion on U.S.-made items, saying it will support 750,000 new jobs in America. The retailer launched a similar program several years ago. Go to walmart-jump.com to apply.
Tax returns
Duke Energy touts a lot of numbers in its news releases: 29,000 employees; 51,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity; a Fortune 150 company.
Conspicuously absent from the statistics provided by the utility that serves nearly 600,000 South Carolinians, mostly in the Upstate, is Duke's federal income tax liability.
That number is zero.
Duke is one of 55 large corporations with huge profits that paid no federal income tax in 2020, according to a new report by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, a left-leaning think tank that studies tax policy issues.
According to the study, Charlotte-based Duke had profits totaling $826 million in 2020. But instead of paying taxes, Duke received a $281 million federal tax rebate.
It's not alone.
Nucor Corp., which makes flat-rolled steel and steel beams at a plant in Huger and also is based in Charlotte, had profits of $1.2 billion. It received a $177 million tax rebate.
Charter Communications — better known as Spectrum, the internet and cable television provider to tens of thousands of South Carolinians — made nearly $3.7 billion. Instead of paying federal income tax, it received a $7 million rebate from the U.S. government.
All told the 55 high-profit companies the institute identified earned nearly $40.5 billion in 2020. If they had paid the statutory federal tax rate of 21 percent, they would have sent the U.S. Treasury a combined $8.5 billion. Instead, they paid no federal income tax and received $3.5 billion in tax rebates.
"This continues a decades-long trend of corporate tax avoidance by the biggest U.S. corporations, and it appears to be the product of long-standing tax breaks preserved or expanded by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act as well as the CARES Act tax breaks enacted in the spring of 2020," the institute said in its report.
Duke Energy didn't dispute the report's findings, but said it doesn't tell the whole story. Catherine Butler, a spokeswoman for the electric utility, told The New York Times in an email that the company "fully complies with federal and state tax laws as part of our efforts to make investments that will benefit our customers and communities."
Butler said some deductions used to encourage investment in areas like renewable energy, "caused Duke’s cash tax obligations to be deferred to future periods, but it did not eliminate them." According to a filing at the end of 2020, Duke has a deferred federal tax balance of $9 billion that will be paid at some point in the future.
The institute wants Congress to roll back the tax breaks and institute a minimum tax that would require profitable companies to pay at least something. Those measures are supported by President Joe Biden, who wants to increase the corporate tax rate to 28 percent to help pay for an ambitious $2 trillion national infrastructure plan.
While tax returns are private, the group used corporate financial reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission that include federal tax expenses.