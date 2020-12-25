Deal with German firm has SC start-up's tabletop dishwasher nearing the finish line

MOUNT PLEASANT — A partnership with German chemical firm BASF has a Mount Pleasant company moving closer to the commercial release of a tabletop dishwasher that's been at the top of consumer gadget wish lists since its prototype debuted nearly three years ago.

Heatworks, the Lowcountry business that's developing a self-contained dishwasher called Tetra, is working with BASF to develop recyclable cartridges that will release cleaning detergents at specific times during the wash cycle to ensure maximum cleanliness and efficiency.

The cartridges, similar to inkjet cartridges used in printers, would cost about the same as the one-size-fits-all detergent pods made for larger dishwashers.

Unlike those pods — which don't always provide the right detergent or rinse aid at the right quantity or time during the wash cycle — the cartridges would have four cleaning agents that would be injected into the wash cycle at specific times and in quantities best suited for whatever is being cleaned.

Tetra will have settings for different types of items — such as dishes, stemware or baby bottles — and the cartridges would release detergents and rinse agents based on those settings.

"The detergent that you buy today is, at best, average for all the different types of cleaning it's going to have to do," said Jerry Callahan, CEO of Heatworks and Tetra's inventor.

Callahan said the goal of the cartridges is to "is to optimize the right amount and type of chemistry based on the item the countertop dishwasher is washing."

BASF is in charge of determining the right mix of detergents and when they should be introduced into the wash cycle. The two companies are in a 50-50 partnership on the cartridges, but Heatworks will retain control over the dishwashers.

"Heatworks and BASF intend to utilize their complementary capabilities in engineering and chemistry to develop an improved cleaning performance for Tetra’s recyclable cartridge system," Robert Parker, BASF's director for new business development, said in a statement.

Callahan said the cartridges can be used between 20 and 30 times — at a cost of about 30 cents to 35 cents per wash — before they have to be replaced. Tetra owners would be able to sign up for subscriptions to the cartridges so they can be delivered automatically.

"Not only is the performance a lot better, but there's a massive reduction in carbon footprint because the chemistry is going to be very concentrated," he said, adding much of the detergent in pods is wasted.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

The tabletop dishwasher was an immediate hit when its prototype debuted at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in 2018. In 2019, Tetra was nominated for the show's Best of Innovation Award.

Heatworks "had attendees saying 'take our money' with its promise of a 10-minute wash cycle, miserly water usage and a futuristic design that made many of us weirdly OK with the idea of putting a dishwasher on our already crowded countertops," Michael Wolf wrote for food technology website thespoon.tech. Heatworks had lots of buzz coming out of CES two years in a row for its new product line," Wolf wrote.

Tetra doesn't need to be hooked up to a water source. Instead, it works by pouring about three quarts of water into the machine and then emptying the water from a discharge container at the end of the wash and rinse cycles. The water is heated with electrical charges similar to the tankless electric water heater that Heatworks has developed.

The diswasher has been engineered for small spaces like apartments and dorm rooms — its size is similar to a toaster oven — and for singles or couples who don't use a lot of dishes and don't want a full-size appliance. Callahan said he hopes to sell the Tetra for $399.

"We have about 25,000 people signed up already to buy them," he said.

Tetra's lunch was delayed because Heatworks couldn't figure out how to incorporate dishwasher detergents that were already on the market into a scaled-down version of the appliance.

"The challenge is the dosing of the detergent," Callahan said. "We originally thought we'd just use regular detergent, but there's a huge range in efficiency between something like Platinum Plus and a store brand. In order to get the same performance, we had to develop a huge matrix of how many teaspoons of detergent to use depending on the brand of detergent. We thought, 'You know, no one's ever going to follow this'."

The link with BASF is meant to eliminate that concern.

"The biggest thing has been getting the chemistry right," Callahan said. "We could have put a dishwasher out six or eight months ago, but it wouldn't have been what we really wanted to have."

Tetra should be available for online purchases by the third quarter of 2021.