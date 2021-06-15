Deal luring $423M investment by California wine giant Gallo to SC finalized

COLUMBIA — South Carolina government and industry leaders trumpeted sealing of the E&J Gallo jobs deal June 15, officially announcing the California winemaker's new $423 million East Coast hub.
The global wine giant's bottling and distribution plant in Chester County comes with 496 jobs for a rural area of the Palmetto State over the next eight years. The company also plans to import and export through the Port of Charleston.
“Gallo’s investment will transform Chester County and contribute greatly to South Carolina’s economic prosperity," Gov. Henry McMaster said in a statement. "Creating a business environment in which world-class brands can grow and thrive is critical to South Carolina’s long-term economic success, especially in our rural communities. We are glad for their partnership and look forward to a long and fruitful relationship.”
Construction is set to begin immediately, with the first phase scheduled for completion in October 2022.
In exchange, the state Commerce Department awarded Gallo funds for jobs it creates and a $16 million grant to assist with infrastructure costs. The agency is also raising another $8 million in bonds to offset the costs of federally required environmental mitigation, which will pay for the expansion of public lands near Landsford Canal State Park, famous for its population of rare spider lilies.
The deal also came with controversial changes to South Carolina's liquor laws, allowing the winemaker to open three offsite tasting rooms planned for tourist areas around the state.
“We are delighted that E. & J. Gallo selected Chester County as the home for their new East Coast operation. This is a project of regional significance, and Gallo selected us after an extensive search," Chester County Council Chair Dr. Wylie Frederick said in a statement. "Our strong manufacturing base and proximity to talent were the key determining factors."
The mayors of Lancaster and Fort Lawn also added their congratulations, along with the Lancaster & Chester Railroad and Duke Energy, which will both benefit from adding Gallo to their customer bases.