A month after an auto auction pulled out of Dorchester County, another is now open.
Dallas-based online auto auction company Copart announced Friday it's now open at 120 Commerce Ave. in Harleyville.
The new site follows the departure of Summerville Auto Auction on U.S. Highway 78 in early January after 25 years in business. It also arrives nearly two years after the firm applied for a stormwater permit for the location.
"We are thrilled to open a new location in South Carolina following the success of our Spartanburg location," Jay Adair, CEO of Copart, said in a statement. "This brand new, 53-acre, state-of-the-art facility is located close to Charleston, the largest city in the state, to accommodate our buyers' and sellers' needs."
Eligible buyers can join auctions and bid on inventory through the Copart website or via the Copart app. Bidding kiosks are also available at the location for use during normal business hours.
"It was great for me to see the facility being built from the ground up and witness the excitement of our buyers and sellers for the location," said Copart North Charleston general manager DaNeisha Mack.
Those interested in joining or bidding are encouraged to review the company's new member guide on its website.
Copart now has four facilities in South Carolina. It opened in Spartanburg last year. Others are in Greer and Gaston near Columbia.