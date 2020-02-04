This is the new Columbia-area Retail weekly column that will be posted on Tuesday mornings at postandcourier.com. Do you know of an opening, expansion or closing that should be included? Write to mfitts@postandcourier.com.

COLUMBIA — Cardinal Crossing in Forest Acres will add several new lifestyle tenants, including a cycle fitness center that can help visitors work off the calories that are offered at other spots in the new retail center.

Three more businesses will open in February as the retail site begins to fill up on the longtime former site of Cardinal Newman School. The school's departure for its new site in Northeast Richland County left a prime site on the hot commercial strip of Forest Drive — and retail tenants are coming to fill the space.

The latest new tenant is a location of CycleBar, an exercise bike facility where a variety of classes for different workout levels are available. The Forest Acres location should open to members Feb. 17 with a week of free-to-the-public classes beginning Feb. 27, according to general manager Julianne Reynolds.

With the Forest Acres site, CycleBar will have eight locations in the Carolinas, including one in Mount Pleasant.

Two other service businesses also are coming to Cardinal Crossing, according to Karen Bacot, vice president of marketing for The Beach Company. An Align orthodontics practice should open by the end of February with Aria Nails also expected to open in the coming weeks, Bacot said.

They will join three businesses already attracting traffic to the center. Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, Nothing Bundt Cakes and Club Pilates are open, while work continues on the residential side, where more than 250 apartments are planned.

In an attempt to address traffic concerns that were voiced by neighbors on busy Forest Drive, no left turns are permitted in or out of Cardinal Crossing. It is connected to the adjacent Forest Park Shopping Center, which has a traffic light and left-turn lane.

New developments in Irmo

Two side-by-side projects will bring a new Starbucks location and other retail space near the intersection of Lake Murray Boulevard and St. Andrews Road in Irmo.

Work already has begun to clear a site there for the new Starbucks, which should be a six-month project to complete, according to William Mills of Trinity Partners. The Starbucks building will have 3,000 feet available for a second retail tenant, Mills said.

Next door, a new medical building with 14,000 square feet will be constructed for a larger Well Pets Veterinary Clinic practice. Once the new building is open, the current building will be removed to provide more parking, according to Trinity's Nick Stomski.

While nearby Harbison Boulevard draws many big-box retailers, Lake Murray Boulevard actually has similar daily traffic numbers and a strong audience from local schools and health care facilities for restaurants, Mills said.

Other Starbucks locations also already are under construction in West Columbia and west of the town of Lexington, with other Columbia locations planned in the BullStreet District and on Millwood Drive.

Earth Fare closing

The announcement of plans for Earth Fare to close its 3312 Devine St. location along with its other five S.C. stores came as a surprise to many, especially as the store was just renovated back in 2018.

The company had been seeking a buyer or to refinance its debt but was unable to do so, according to The Wall Street Journal. The company, based in Fletcher, N.C., near Asheville has begun conducting inventory closeout sales.

Earth Fare shares its shopping center with a CVS pharmacy. The store was in a rare large downtown site space, with the entire center listed at 35,465 feet. The question of what takes on the big downtown space in a popular retail strip should be an interesting one.

Openings and closings

Bubba's Biscuits, which has been taking the Southern staple of biscuits and gravy to new gourmet heights in the Vista, will open a location in Lexington during February. Owner Arif Rizvi said the restaurant has its approvals to open at 115 W. Main St. in Lexington and will conduct a soft opening in the next two weeks. The Columbia location is at 612 Whaley St. Bubbas offers adventurous takes on the biscuit sandwich, with such flavors as catfish with gravy and a fried egg, and shrimp and grits. ... Workout gym F45 will open in Columbia in an outbuilding of Cross Hill Market on Fort Jackson Boulevard. Paige Bryant of Colliers International helped complete the transaction. ... The restaurant Seafood Connection has closed at 1072 Lake Murray Boulevard after less than one year in business.

