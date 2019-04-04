For those weary of waiting in line at the drug store checkout counter or drive-thru window, prescription drugs can now be delivered the same day through a national drug store chain.
About 6,000 CVS Pharmacy locations across the U.S. now offer prescription delivery within hours through delivery service Shipt.
The company previously offered next-day delivery across the nation and same-day service in select major metropolitan markets such as New York, Boston and San Francisco.
"A year ago CVS Pharmacy redefined convenience for customers by introducing prescription delivery nationwide in order to extend the connection that our trusted, local pharmacists provide to their customers at our nearly 10,000 locations around the country," said Kevin Hourican, president of CVS Pharmacy. "Today we've taken another step forward by expanding same-day delivery nationwide and enhancing the experience with our On-Demand delivery service."
Customers wanting delivery have to select On-Demand prescription delivery service via the CVS Pharmacy app, through SMS text, or by calling their local CVS Pharmacy. The delivery charge is $7.99.
Other items, such as cold and flu remedies, allergy medications, pain relief, first aid, vitamins, baby and personal care products offered by the retail chain, can also be added to delivery orders.
For those who don't need their medications as quickly, one- to two-day delivery is available for a fee of $4.99.
For more information, go to www.cvs.com/delivery.