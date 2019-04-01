For the most part, only the largest companies can offer their employees car insurance as a workplace benefit.
Soon, that chance could be coming to many more Americans because of a new strategy from Benefitfocus.
The Daniel Island-based company's cloud-based tools let users select from myriad benefits, such as life, health and even pet insurance — all from a single online platform. Anyone who works for one of the 150,000 employers that are Benefitfocus customers could soon have the option to buy auto insurance as well. Brokers are now able to sell the insurance on the platform, called BenefitsPlace.
CEO Ray August told the audience at the company's annual One Place customer conference in Charleston last week that only a quarter of employers offer group car insurance, and most of them are large. Adding the option to BenefitsPlace will give workers at smaller shops access to the perk, and at group prices they wouldn't be able to negotiate on their own.
"This became an opportunity for all 23 million consumers to get big-company benefits," August said, referring to the number of consumers on Benefitfocus' platform. "This is the industry's only open enrollment-embedded auto solution."
Carriers will include MetLife Auto & Home, Liberty Mutual Insurance and Bristol West Insurance Group. Customers will be have the option to pay the premiums through payroll deductions, said Jeff Oldham, head of the BenefitsPlace platform. And they'll be able to purchase car coverage year-round, not just during the limited benefit-enrollment period.
The kinds of policies available and prices will vary by state and product, according to Benefitfocus.
Renters' insurance is another new addition.
Benefitfocus held its annual conference last week at Charleston's Gaillard Center. One Place was twice as large compared to the 2018 event held in Orlando.
The company also unveiled a new mobile application. It allows users easy access to their health insurance cards, reminds them of any enrollment steps they need to complete, prompts them to complete a well-being checklist and offers deals on voluntary benefits.
The app, available on Apple devices but not yet on Android, also features new recommendations for customers tailored to what the software thinks their needs are. Artificial intelligence will also power a chat tool designed to help users with problems they might encounter when signing up for benefits.
"Artificial intelligence is driving the experience," said Annmarie Fini, senior vice president for platform strategy.
This week, the publicly traded company will have representatives in New York City for a Wall Street ritual: They will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market's opening bell at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to help mark National Employee Benefits Day. Nasdaq streams the bell ringing from its Facebook page, facebook.com/Nasdaq.