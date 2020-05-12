Customer websites go down after Charleston tech firm couldn't pay its bills

Customers of a Charleston-based web-hosting company were blindsided last week when their websites went dark without warning and they now must scramble to save their data.
The outage that started late last week followed a series of financial troubles at Micfo LLC stemming from criminal charges filed last year against the East Bay Street technology company and its CEO.
Micfo told its customers Tuesday afternoon that they would have 48 hours to download their data before it will become unavailable.
Amir Golestan, Micfo's founder and chief executive, sustained the business for months after filing for personal bankruptcy last fall, about five months after he and the company were indicted on federal wire fraud charges.
The government alleges they created shell companies under the names of fictitious executives in order to gain control of valuable internet protocol addresses. Those IP addresses, strings of digits in unique combinations, allow electronic devices to connect to the internet.
Golestan has pleaded not guilty.
IP addresses are core to the web hosting business. Many of Micfo's customers use its services to host their websites. But at 3 a.m. Thursday, a data center that was storing that online information shut off the Charleston company's services, according to a letter Golestan shared with customers.
Consequently, the lights went out on many customers' websites.
Golestan declined to comment Monday.
But in his letter, he said efforts to negotiate a repayment plan with the data center vendor have been unsuccessful, and he couldn't promise that the data would be returned.
"Due to the large outstanding balance, Micfo is unable to pay the amount required for service to be restored," the letter states.
He suggested that customers find a new provider.
Joanne Birce, a Micfo customer since the mid-2000s, said she lost a tourism website for the Mexican town of Puerto Morelos where she and her husband have vacation rentals.
"There was no warning at all that this was going to happen," she said.
Birce said the website consists of hundreds of pages, many propping up local businesses in the small village. It took Micfo two days to acknowledge the problem, she said.
Unfortunately, Birce's backup information is also stored on Micfo's server.
Around midday Tuesday, Micfo said on its Twitter account that Calif.-based data center provider Digital Realty would open a 48-hour window for affected customers to download or move their data.
Signs that Micfo was struggling financially emerged over the course of 2019. Golestan told a judge in August that 60 customers and most employees left after the indictment a year ago. Also, JPMorgan Chase & Co. closed Golestan's personal and business accounts last spring.
Multiple local creditors have also taken Micfo and Golestan to court over unpaid bills.