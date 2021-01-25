Cummins shifting turbocharger work, jobs from Memphis to North Charleston

Indiana-based engine manufacturer Cummins is closing a plant in Memphis and moving operations there to its turbocharger factory at Palmetto Commerce Park in North Charleston.

The Memphis site will close by the end of the third quarter this year, leaving about 300 people without a job. Employees were notified late last week.

Cummins declined to say how the move will impact the North Charleston site and whether more workers will be hired there.

"Our focus has been on the employees who are impacted in Memphis," said Cummins spokeswoman Katie Zarich. "We’ll have more detail and information to share about what this means for Charleston in the coming weeks and months."

Zarich said the addition in North Charleston of aftermarket and remanufacturing operations previously handled in Memphis "will improve operational efficiency, allowing us to remain competitive and to continue to invest in our communities."

Cummins blamed decreasing demand for its decision to close the Memphis site.

"The decision has been made as part of our company’s necessary and ongoing efforts to continuously improve operational efficiency and remain competitive and the top choice for our customers," the company said in a statement. "The key driver for the decision is that turbochargers are lasting longer, thereby decreasing the demand for remanufactured turbochargers."

The Cummins Turbo Technologies plant in North Charleston builds diesel engine turbochargers for medium- to heavy-duty trucks, including the Dodge Ram pickup. The site marked its 5 millionth turbocharger in 2018 and is capable of building more than 750,000 turbochargers a year. The turbocharger plant moved to its Palmetto Commerce Park site in 2006 and added 250,000 square feet in 2013 for more office space and a third-party logistics facility. The plant, which includes five production lines, employs about 600 people.

Ted Townsend, chief economic development officer for the Greater Memphis Chamber, told the Memphis Commercial-Appeal newspaper he is "disappointed to hear the news" but is focusing on helping employees and their families find other jobs.

"Memphis is a strategic location for manufacturers, and we look forward to attracting more of those partners to our community," Townsend told the newspaper.

Cummins, in a statement, acknowledged the announcement "brings uncertainty, and we plan to provide significant support to minimize the impact on our employees, their families, our suppliers and the local communities."