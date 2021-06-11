You are the owner of this article.
Cummins expanding North Charleston turbocharger plant, adding 252 jobs

North Charleston Cummins

Workers at the Cummins Turbo Technologies plant in North Charleston build diesel engine turbochargers for medium- to heavy-duty trucks. Cummins/Provided

Cummins Turbo Technologies, which builds diesel engine turbochargers for medium- to heavy-duty trucks, said Friday it will spend $10.7 million to expand its North Charleston plant and add 252 jobs.

Cummins currently operates out of two locations at Palmetto Commerce Park. The expansion is designed to give the company the flexibility to optimize its network between remanufactured and new turbocharger products while improving cost competitiveness of both remanufactured and new turbochargers.

The expansion is expected to be finished by the end of this year.

The turbocharger plant is a division of Indiana-based engine maker Cummins Inc.

The state's Coordinating Council for Economic Development has awarded Charleston County a $500,000 grant to offset some of the costs related to the expansion.

Cummins Turbo Technologies has been a manufacturing leader in North Charleston for three decades, originally locating its plant on Azalea Drive. The turbocharger plant moved to its Palmetto Commerce Park site in 2006 and added 250,000 square feet in 2013 for more office space and a third-party logistics facility. The plant, which currently has five production lines, employs about 550 workers. 

Reach David Wren at 843-937-5550 or on Twitter at @David_Wren_

