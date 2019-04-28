BB&T Corp. is bringing its annual gathering of shareholders to South Carolina this week with a glaring hole in the meeting agenda.
The bank's proposed $28 billion tie-up with regional rival SunTrust — the largest buyout for the industry since the last recession — isn't part of the formal corporate proceedings Tuesday in downtown Charleston.
That's by design, according to BB&T chief executive Kelly King.
"We will ask you at another time to vote at a special meeting to approve the transaction," he said in a note to shareholders.
King isn't trying to avoid talking about the deal. In fact, he and SunTrust counterpart Bill Rogers provided upbeat updates about their "merger of equals" during their quarterly earnings calls 10 days ago.
Both CEOs stayed on message, saying the early ground work is going exceedingly well as the two Southeast banking giants plot how they will combine into one after the sale is finalized later this year, assuming regulators sign off on it.
The combination will ripple across South Carolina, where BB&T of Winston-Salem is the third-largest lender, with about 100 branches and $8.4 billion in deposits. Atlanta-based SunTrust has opened about 40 offices and amassed $3 billion in deposits since expanding into the state 15 years ago.
The merged lender will take on a new name — to be disclosed by June 30 — and put its corporate headquarters on neutral ground in Charlotte.
"We are working very hard to lay the groundwork for a new company culture," Rogers told investors on April 18.
His comment played right into the hands of Walls Fargo Securities analyst Mike Mayo, who's known for sparring with and needling big bank CEOs.
During nearly back-to-back conference calls, Mayo wasn't interested in loan margins or interest rate spreads. Instead, he wanted to know about how the acquisition will trickle down in human terms, from the corner office to the rank-and-file.
"My short question is, how do you deal with the differences in the cultures?" he asked Rogers.
About an hour or so earlier, Mayo posed a slightly different version of the question to King, suggesting the delicate task of merging two large and established organizations is one of the reasons BB&T's shares have barely budged since the buyout was announced in February.
The analyst homed in on three areas, starting with the structure of the blended bank.
"So how do you get Team A plus Team B to create a new Team C?" he asked.
Another challenge will be getting employees from both banks to buy into the marriage, Mayo told King.
"You've mentioned retention packages, but we all know that people can — quote — ‘quit without leaving.’ In other words, how do you get their hearts into the job?"
His third concern is the possibility of a post-honeymoon power struggle between two banking veterans accustomed to running the show. King will be the CEO until September 2021, when Rogers will then succeed him in the top job.
"Again, it's that you and Bill are all smiles, you love each other, everything is great," said Mayo, who tossed in a comparison about his own marriage to drive the point home. "But how will you handle it during times when you don't agree?"
King quibbled with some of the observations. But he didn't dismiss the line of questioning.
"I mean, I think that is kind of at the heart and soul of the issue," he said.
The way King sees it, "there's not any substantial difference there" between the leadership styles at the two banks.
"You know, we're both very focused on empowering our associates and leading from principal, leading from purpose, leading from mission," he said.
As for employee retention, "we feel really good about that," King said.
"We've had ... very, very little loss of associates at this point. .... But much more importantly, Bill and I agreed Day 1 that we're not taking anything for granted, and we're not expecting our associates to just line up and be good soldiers. We take the responsibility and all of our team does to re-recruit every day," he said.
King also discounted the "CEO risk."
"I know everybody talks ... a lot about that, but Bill and I get along great. We've known each other a long time. ... And while you might find slight differences in terms of our personalities, I really think we are an awful lot alike. I know we've got to work on our fist-pumping — we've been practicing that. But other than that, there's no material difference between Bill and I, and we're working together great."
Mayo asked why Wall Street misread the deal, noting that BB&T has "gotten zero credit in the stock market" for the merger and the projected $1.6 billion in savings from branch closings, job reductions and other cost-cutting moves.
King replied that he's been down this road before. He recalled a "very similar" reaction among investors to BB&T's $2.2 billion buyout of Southern National Corp. in 1995.
"The stock market doesn't have it wrong," said King, stressing he isn't focused on "short-term pops" in the share price. "The stock market just kind of says, 'Prove it.' And I don't blame them for that."
He predicted the smart money will "take a bit of a more of a leap of faith and trust the experience" that he and Rogers have accumulated over their long careers.
"Those that are more conservative will lay back and wait for us to prove it," King said. "It kind of does not matter to me."