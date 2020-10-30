Cruising ban lifted but new protocols put in place for healthy sailings

A ban on U.S. cruise ship voyages was lifted Friday by the Centers for Disease Control, which outlined measures the pleasure ships must take before they can safely resume carrying passengers.

The agency's no-sail order was overwritten by a filing termed a "framework for conditional sailing," technically giving cruise lines the go-ahead to return to the seas this weekend.

Practically, however, it will take cruise operators a couple of months before they are ready to handle passengers as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread globally.

Carnival Cruise Line, for example, doesn't plan to resume sailings from Charleston on its Sunshine cruise ship until Jan. 4.

Cruise lines "have been given a pathway to systematically demonstrate their ability to sail while keeping passengers, crew and their destination ports safe and healthy,” said former Utah Gov. Mike Leavitt, co-chair of the CDC's Healthy Sail Panel.

During the initial phases of the agency's plan, cruise ship operators must demonstrate adherence to testing, quarantine and social distancing requirements to protect crew members while they build the laboratory capacity needed to test crew and future passengers.

Subsequent phases will include simulated voyages with volunteers playing the role of passengers to test cruise ship operators’ ability to mitigate COVID-19 risks. Ships must also be certified that they meet the agency's requirements to return to passenger voyages.

"Our member lines are 100 percent committed to helping to protect the health of our guests, our crew and the communities we serve, and are prepared to implement multiple layers of protocols informed by the latest scientific and medical knowledge," Kelly Craighead, president and CEO of Cruise Lines International Association, said in a statement.

Carnival and other cruise ship operators halted voyages in mid-March as the coronavirus pandemic swept across the nation. The CDC's new guidance will be in effect for cruises from U.S. ports until November 2021.

David Bernstein, Carnival’s chief financial officer, has said cruises will begin with ship occupancy limited to 50 percent or less. For the Sunshine, that would amount to 1,501 guests.

Cruise operations account for about 5 percent of the State Ports Authority’s budget, or about $8 million a year. The Union Pier Terminal in downtown Charleston hosted 217,673 passengers from the Sunshine and other pleasure ships making ports of call in fiscal 2020, which ended June 30.