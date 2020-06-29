Cruise terminal opponents say Charleston port agency sending contradictory safety messages

Claims by Charleston port officials that cruise ships will continue to dock at Union Pier even if a new terminal isn't built are "preposterous," terminal opponents say, because the current facility does not meet heightened federal security requirements enacted in the wake of 9/11.
Opponents, including local environmental and historic preservation groups, raised the safety issue in their reply to the State Ports Authority's request to the state Supreme Court for a rehearing in a case to determine whether a new terminal gets built.
The court has already ruled that opponents have a right to voice their concerns about a permit application for terminal construction. That ruling overturned a 2014 lower court decision that blocked the opposition. The S.C. Administrative Law Court, which deals in disputes involving state agencies, must now hold a hearing to decide whether a permit issued by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control should be reviewed. That is, unless the high court in Columbia agrees to grant the authority's petition and rehear the case — something that is exceedingly rare.
In asking for a rehearing, the authority said opponents are hurting the city and themselves because a new terminal would reduce traffic and pollution while opening up part of Union Pier for private redevelopment and public green space. Cruise ships "will continue to call on Union Pier Terminal and the Charleston peninsula in the future regardless of whether the ports authority shifts (cruise) operations less than 600 yards north," the agency said in court documents.
Blan Holman, an attorney representing the opponents, said that isn't true. In his response, filed last week, Holman said the authority's "own documents — including its application for the permits at issue in this case, which (the authority) was obliged to complete truthfully — show that a new facility is needed to comply with heightened federal security requirements and to meet the expanding needs of the cruise industry."
The authority in 2007 signed a memorandum of understanding with U.S. Customs and Border Protection for conditional approval of ongoing cruise operations on a trial basis. "That conditional approval has been renewed on an annual basis with the understanding that an improved facility would be needed for continued operations," the authority has said in previous court filings.
The authority did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Holman said the authority's claims that a new terminal would be less impactful also are false because it is closer to many of the opponents' homes and is designed for expanded cruise operations, including home-porting a vessel carrying up to 3,500 passengers. Carnival's Sunshine cruise ship, which calls Charleston its home, has a 2,642-passenger limit.
In sending the case back to the lower court, the state Supreme Court ruled in February that opponents "have standing" — in simple terms, they have a dog in the fight — over whether a permit allowing a new terminal is issued. Those opponents say they experience medical problems and decreased property values due to pollution from the cruise ships that dock near the city's Historic District.
Whether a person has standing is a determination the court must interpret, and Holman said the justices made the right decision in their February ruling.
"The court interpreted the undefined term 'affected' using that word’s customary meaning, and found that the opponents — whose homes are adjacent to (the) proposed 28-acre shipping terminal and who reasonably fear that the diesel soot emissions already injuring them will increase — so qualify," he said in the court filing.
The court has not said when it will rule on whether to rehear the case.
The authority has been trying for years to replace its existing, aging 1970s-era terminal, which the agency has termed "undistinguished," "out of date" and "unattractive." The facility is used primarily by Carnival Cruise Line, which operates year-round trips on its Sunshine pleasure ship. Other cruise lines have ports of call at the terminal.
DHEC previously issued a permit that would authorize structural changes to an existing warehouse at Union Pier, the construction of two covered staging areas to handle passengers and luggage and the installation of five clusters of concrete pilings to support three elevators and two escalators.
In addition to the state permit, the ports authority will need federal approval from the Army Corps of Engineers to build the terminal. Opponents have challenged that in U.S. District Court. No hearings are scheduled in that case.
The Port of Charleston hosted 262,776 passengers from the Sunshine and other pleasure ships making ports of call in 2019. Cruises throughout North America have been halted since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Carnival said it won't return to Charleston until October at the earliest. The virus has forced two cities to rethink plans for new cruise terminals. Royal Caribbean asked the city of Galvesto to delay construction of a new terminal until next year and Seattle has put a $100 million cruise ship berth on hold.