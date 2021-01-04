Cruise ship makes passenger-less stopover in downtown Charleston

The cruise ship industry has been idled for months, so Charleston waterfront visitors might have been surprised to see one of the colorful pleasure ships stopped at Union Pier Terminal on Sunday afternoon.

Turns out the Norwegian Gem was only making a brief stop-and-go at the Port of Charleston's cruise ship terminal, staying in the Holy City for about 30 minutes before departing. The 2,394-passenger vessel is headed to Freeport, Bahamas, according to the Marine Traffic website.

"No passengers were aboard and the crew did not depart the ship," said Liz Crumley, spokeswoman for the State Ports Authority. Crumley added the Gem "did not even tie off at the dock."

Norwegian, like other major cruise lines, has halted passenger voyages until at least March due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The Gem, which had been docked in Aruba last fall, arrived in Boston in November for a route dry-docking before heading south again, including its brief layover in Charleston. The 965-foot-long vessel is expected to be one of the first Norwegian Cruise Line ships to return to service.

Carnival Cruise Line calls Charleston the home port for its Sunshine cruise ship, which is scheduled to make its first post-hiatus trip to the Bahamas on March 2.

Meanwhile, the SPA is looking forward to the return of cruising.

Jerry Matthews, the SPA's director for cruise operations, told Cruise Industry News the agency hopes to offer more sailings — particularly shorter voyages — in the future. Matthews said the SPA might also look to host a bigger ship once a new cruise terminal is built. Construction of that facility, which is opposed by area preservation and environmental groups, has been tied up in state and federal court.

“I'm sure there'll be a lot of starting very slow to make sure all the safety protocols and safety measures are in place to protect everyone, to be as safe as we can," Matthews said of the return to cruising. "But hopefully, we'll find a way to rebound back slowly but surely, and get back to normal within a year or two."