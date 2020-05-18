Crew of cargo ship detained off Charleston say they haven't been paid in months

The crew of a cargo ship that's been detained off the Charleston peninsula since late January are seeking to be paid back wages from a proposed sale of the vessel.

The 21 confined mariners aboard the M/V Evolution said in a court document filed Sunday that they are owed more than $355,000 under their employment contracts.

They also said they're entitled to share a $42,300 bonus if the anchored freighter is sold.

A consortium of insurers are demanding that the Evolution be put on the auction block to pay for a shipment of iron that was damaged by saltwater as the vessel sailed to Indonesia from Iran.

They are seeking to recoup $1.45 million from an overseas maritime firm called Smooth Navigation, according to in a negligence lawsuit they filed in federal court earlier this year.

The U.S. Marshal's Service detained the 505-foot vessel on Jan. 31, a day after it arrived in Charleston Harbor.

The overseas crew is asking a federal judge to place a wage lien on the Liberian-flagged Evolution and allow them to intervene in the insurance dispute before the auction, which is scheduled for Tuesday.

Otherwise, their pay claims "are in peril of being extinguished," North Charleston maritime lawyer Julius "Sam" Hines said in a filing.

"Courts have described crew wage liens as 'sacred liens,' for which, 'as long as a plank of the ship remains, the sailor is entitled, against all other persons, to the proceeds as a security for his wages,'” Hines wrote.

Most of the stranded mariners are from the Philippines, except for the two top-ranking officers, who are from Jordan and Lebanon. About $55,000 of their back wages accrued before the ship was arrested in South Carolina.

The crew members, who have continued to perform their duties, are not seeking to postpone the auction, according to the court filing.

U.S. District Court Judge Richard Gergel ordered that the Evolution be sold after a hearing last month.

He said reviewed the expenses the ship racked up from the time it arrived in South Carolina through Feb. 22. The bills included $68,000 in dockage payments, $38,000 for fuel and $800 a day in custodial fees.

"These costs only compound as time passes," Gergel wrote.

He also noted that the fair-market value of the 25-year-old ship is about $2.75 million. He said a public auction is appropriate based on the growing and "extensive" expenses and the "disproportionate decreasing value" of the Evolution.

The bidding starts at $1.25 million and will increase in minimum $10,000 increments. Would-be buyers are required to submit a $125,000 refundable deposit, according to the sale terms.