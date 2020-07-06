You are the owner of this article.
Cracker Barrel permanently closes Mount Pleasant restaurant

Cracker Barrel

Tennessee-based Cracker Barrel has permanently closed its restaurant in Mount Pleasant. Provided

Eight years after a Tennessee-based, country-food restaurant chain added a third location in the Lowcountry, the site is now permanently shuttered.

Cracker Barrel recently darkened its 8,960-square-foot diner at 2183 Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant in front of Harris Teeter supermarket in Six Mile Marketplace Shopping Center.

"We are deeply saddened to share that this location has permanently closed," according to a message on the restaurant's telephone recording. 

The Lebanon, Tenn.-based company did not elaborate on the reason for closing the 177-seat restaurant and adjoining retail store, but the closure comes during the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed several other dining establishments in the region.

Cracker Barrel offers two other Charleston-area restaurants in North Charleston and Summerville. They remain open.

Reach Warren L. Wise at 843-937-5524. Follow him on Twitter @warrenlancewise.

