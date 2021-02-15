COVID clampdown creates deals for SC jet-setters willing to fly

Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Areas of dense morning fog. Cloudy skies with a few showers this afternoon. High near 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.