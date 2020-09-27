COVID cash floods SC banks with new deposits

Banks in South Carolina are suddenly in the money.
Or at least their vaults are.
Deposits at the nearly 1,200 branches around the Palmetto State surged by $15.75 billion to a record $105 billion between the 2019-2020 midpoints, according to an annual report the government releases each September.
It marks the first time South Carolina has cracked the 12-figure threshold in the inbound-money category.
The nearly 18 percent vault is the key highlight of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.'s "Summary of Deposits," an annual measuring stick that provides a state-by-state snapshot of the lending industry.
The surge isn't exclusive to South Carolina. Banks across the nation are awash in fresh cash, fueled in part by the billions of dollars in small business loans, stimulus checks and unemployment assistance the federal government has unleashed since March to stabilize the coronavirus-ravaged economy.
In April, alone, deposits at U.S. financial institutions swelled by a staggering $865 billion, according to a CNBC report.
"They’re like Scrooge McDuck swimming in money," Brian Foran, an analyst at Autonomous Research, told the cable business news network.
Several factors are churning the waters, according to experts.
For example, volatile financial markets earlier this year triggered a flight to safer investment havens, said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst for Bankrate.com
At the same time, some corporate borrowers worried about the economy "drew down credit lines ‘just in case" and "proceeded to park that money in the bank until it's needed," he said.
Also, normally free-spending consumers turned conservative as the economy suddenly went south, McBride said.
"Amid a deep recession, there was also a concerted effort on the part of households that were able to boost their savings to stash more money away given the uncertainty,” he said.
And business borrowers who tapped the government's Payroll Protection Program turned to their banks to hold their emergency loan proceeds.
McBride said the unexpected abundance of riches has many U.S. lenders "sitting on a pile of deposits" that can't be readily deployed without "loan demand or investment opportunities to match."
The bottom line for savers is that the Grinch-like returns on their interest-bearing passbook accounts will remain stingy, as they have been for years.
"That imbalance is another downward influence on deposit rates," McBride said. "Banks that don’t need more deposits have no incentive to pay more than they have to in interest.”
At First Capital Bank, which is owned by a Charleston-based company and plans to open its third branch in the area next year, the rush has helped it expand its deposit base by nearly 70 percent to $207 million since January. Some of its new-found customers are small business owners who moved their money after running into roadblocks when they sought Payroll Protection Program loans through larger institutions, said Joe Kissam, president and chief operating officer
"It's been a positive impact for us," he said last week.
The FDIC report showed that among the 75 banks chasing business in South Carolina, Wells Fargo retained its long-held title as the top deposit taker statewide. It reported $19.5 billion at its 124 branches, up 15 percent from a year earlier.
The runner-up was Charlotte-based Bank of America, which has 77 branches in South Carolina. Its deposit growth easily outpaced Wells Fargo's, climbing almost 22 percent to $16.3 billion.
Neither out-of-state titan was a match, percentage-wise, for the much smaller Bank of South Carolina. Deposits at its five offices in the Charleston region jumped 24 percent to $476 million.
"It's been a big number," said CEO Fleetwood Hassell, who last week noted that new account activity remained "very robust" even though branches are closed to walk-in traffic as a health precaution.
A big question is how long the deposit bonanza will last. Hassell said the answer could become clearer once banks are told how to forgive the emergency loans the government offered employers as part of the national COVID-19 response.
“That sort of remains to be seen," he said.