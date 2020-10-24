COVID-19's effects on businesses have varied. Here's how SC's top private employers are doing

The picture of the recession caused by COVID-19 in South Carolina is painted with stories of devastation to small businesses, but for the largest employers the bottom-line impact has been much more nuanced.

From hospitals to major manufacturers, some of the state's biggest private job creators are seeing a persistent slump in income. Others are experiencing a boom in sales as consumer spending habits have changed.

Laura Ullrich, a regional economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, said every industry nationwide is losing jobs. Construction is one exception in South Carolina, she added.

Small businesses and South Carolina's tourism industry have been hit by the pandemic particularly hard, she said. The state has lost about 64,000 leisure and hospitality jobs since the beginning of the year, the most of any single sector.

But the majority of people in the Palmetto State work for large businesses with 500 or more employees. Those companies have fared somewhat better.

The parent of supermarket operator Food Lion, for instance, reported gains in each of the last four quarters. The Dutch-owned chain even purchased 62 Bi-Lo stores in the Carolinas and Georgia, as well as a distribution center in Mauldin. Publix, another big employer of South Carolinians, was reporting sagging sales before the pandemic, then saw a surge as shoppers rushed to the stores.

Walmart and Amazon also got a COVID-19 advantage relative to the rest of the retail industry, given their strong presences online. Amazon executives told analysts during a call this summer they were rushing to ramp up capacity to meet the level of consumer demand. Its sales numbers were "unheard of" compared to prior years, the online giant's finance chief said.

A spokeswoman for the contractor at the Savannah River Site, where the government stores plutonium and manages the nuclear site in general, said the company received extra government funding during the pandemic.

About 11,000 people work at the complex. The contractor had to adapt to COVID-19 but is stable and "continues to hire," the spokeswoman said.

Government contractors aren't the only companies to benefit from aid.

While hospitals have played a central role in confronting COVID-19, they also were jolted by the pandemic's economic shockwaves. Prisma Health, the largest hospital operator in South Carolina, lost $150 million in just one month in the spring when virus safety restrictions forced it to temporarily halt lucrative elective surgeries, according to a Fitch Ratings analysis. Prisma, which runs 12 medical centers statewide, furloughed thousands of employees.

But government funding has since buoyed the nonprofit system's finances. Prisma Health has received $241 million in relief so far from a CARES Act fund for providers, by far the most sent to any single employer in the state.

Not all large employers have benefited from large bail-outs. French tire-maker Michelin, which has its North American headquarters in Greenville, has seen sales plummet, as demand for its core product fell during the lockdown.

And automotive giant BMW is dealing with a slump for many of the same reasons. Worldwide, its earnings were down nearly 40 percent year-over-year. The German company says its Spartanburg County plant, which employs 11,000 workers and is big user of the Port of Charleston, is the leading U.S. shipper of cars to overseas markets.