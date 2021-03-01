COVID-19 travel bans are delaying SC international development projects

COLUMBIA — While South Carolina's manufacturers were among the first industry sectors to return to work during the pandemic, COVID-19 travel restrictions have kept many new international companies considering locations in the Palmetto State from getting operations off the ground and delayed potential economic development deals.

Companies have reported essential personnel not being able to travel to the state, particularly those specializing in installation and operation of equipment and processes, said state Commerce Department spokeswoman Alex Clark. And in terms of in-person marketing activities, there were several months where prospects, especially those from abroad, were not coming here.

While these pandemic-related setbacks are not unique to South Carolina, the state has relied heavily on its sea port and ability to attract international firms to grow its economy. Foreign direct investment capital has totaled about $50 billion in the past 15 years, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. The state also has one of the highest ratios of foreign direct investment per person in the country, giving slips in those sectors an oversized effect.

Brazilian chemical company, Inbra Chemical, had been running its new Orangeburg facility for six months when COVID-19 arrived in South Carolina. The plant had to stop training the new operators it had hired and the trainers had to return to Brazil.

Another six months passed before the trainers could return and the plant could begin ramping up production.

"But return was not easy,” said plant manager Carlos Lollato.

Travel restrictions meant the trainers had to quarantine for two weeks after leaving Brazil before they could get to work training the company's roughly 20 new hires, Lollato said. And the six month closure meant many of the previously trained employees either had to be replaced or retrained.

Lollato said learning to trigger the chemical reaction needed to turn soybean oil into an additive used in making PVC products requires on the job training that can't be taught in a classroom alone.

A second training trip and quarantine meant even more lost days of work and higher travel costs in January, setting the company back roughly $5,000 each time.

And while the plant is running now, it will likely be another six months before it reaches ideal production levels, Lollato said.

Progress on other Orangeburg County economic development projects also has been put on pause.

Pure Blue Fish, an Israeli fish farm that announced in October 2020 it would establish operations in Orangeburg, has been grappling with how to engineer and design its new facility from afar.

And the county had to extend the construction deadline as part of the tax incentive deal for Italian agricultural manufacturer Valagro, which has struggled to go vertical while its architects and engineers are grounded overseas.

These are both projects that would normally be far more advanced in the construction process, said Orangeburg County economic development director Gregg Robinson.

"There are a lot of companies feeling this impact," Robinson said. "When you can’t fly, it is just a reality."

Newberry County was lucky enough that KRA, a South Korean supplier to the nearby Samsung plant was able to get operational just before the pandemic in late 2019. The company is already making expansion plans, Newberry economic development director Rick Farmer said, as appliances like the washers made in Newberry are flying off shelves.

On the other hand, Farmer has a German project that is still delayed because the company, as a policy, will not make a new location decision before upper management can physically visit the site.

And the pipeline for new projects has slowed. Farmer hasn't been overseas on recruiting trips to market the county to potential investors since late 2019 and has found himself dialing into overseas teleconferences at 10 p.m., trying to adjust for time zone differences.

"Missing one is not a big deal but, trip after trip, it becomes a problem," he said.

"South Carolina actually had a pretty good year last year," Farmer added, in terms of new deal volume. "It would have been better."