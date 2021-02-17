COVID-19 technology developed by SC's Vigilent Labs gets 1st test in Calif. desert

A grueling series of off-road races in the Mojave Desert is the first event to use technology developed by North Charleston-based Vigilent Labs to conduct and track rapid testing for the coronavirus.

The nine-day King of the Hammers event that took place earlier this month required all participants and attendees to be screened by Vigilent's instant-view test. The test results were then uploaded to credit card-sized "patient portals" given to participants. The portals include digital QR codes unique to each individual, and race organizers could scan the codes to ensure participants were virus-free.

"We have worked diligently for months to progressively and proactively execute the safest off-road racing event possible, and we could not have held this event without the help of Vigilent Labs," King of the Hammers co-founder Dave Cole said in a statement.

Cole said the testing "enabled us to navigate public health requirements and deploy a comprehensive COVID monitoring solution" for the event.

The series of desert and rock-climbing races in Johnson Valley, Calif., normally draws a crowd of 60,000 or more people. Fewer people attended this year's event, although an exact figure is not yet available.

While some residents told local newspapers they were fearful the event would help spread the virus, the races were approved by local health officials.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Corwin Porter, public health director for San Bernardino County, said in a statement in December that the King of the Hammers coronavirus plan was "comprehensive, thoughtful and puts into place mitigation measures that address my concerns from a healthcare perspective."

Vigilent is investing $104.6 million in a test manufacturing facility at the former Navy base that eventually will employ 400 people. In addition to coronavirus testing, the facility will be able to produce tests for a range of viruses, bioweapons and other threats and track those threats digitally in real time.

John Falk, president of Vigilent Labs, said the technology "is the first digital health credential connecting a real person to a rapid COVID test, taking health surveillance to the next level."

Vigilent is partnering with FedEx to deliver the tests, which can produce results in less than 10 minutes and are approved by the Centers for Disease Control.

The North Charleston manufacturing facility is in its early stages, with equipment scheduled for delivery in coming months. Its other partners in the venture include diagnostic testing group SeroClinix and biotech manufacturer Leinco Technologies.